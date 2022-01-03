MONTPELIER -- Federal and state leaders from different political parties joined forces Monday at the Statehouse to address the critical nursing shortage in Vermont, highlighting funding proposals to recruit and train additional health care workers to stem the shortage that is costing the medical system millions of dollars to rectify and threatening to undermine the hospital system during the pandemic.
“Nurses are the backbone of our health care system in Vermont and across the country,” said U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. “Simply stated, we will not have the quality health care we need unless we have an adequate number of nurses who are well trained and well compensated. I have absolute confidence that this is a problem that can be solved. I look forward to working with the governor, the legislature and the congressional delegation to make certain that we do that.”
Joining Sanders at the press event was Gov. Phil Scott, a Republican, and Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint, a Windham County Democrat.
According to the group, the nursing shortage pre-dates the COVID-19 pandemic. There are currently about 15,000 nurses in Vermont, with an estimated 9,000 new nurses are needed in the workforce in the coming seven years. However, only about 600 actually graduate from nursing programs annually – “less than half of the number needed to keep up with retirements and those leaving the workforce,” they said in a release. Sanders said there are not enough nursing educators at Vermont's five nursing schools to teach a new workforce. In addition, he said, there are not enough training slots in medical settings for nursing students.
The pandemic has dramatically exacerbated the problem – called a crisis by some – forcing hospitals to recruit so-called "traveling" nurses who come from out of state and are paid significantly higher wages than staff nurses. Sanders and the others estimated that the Vermont health care system spent at least $75 million last year on traveling nurses.
Scott said he would put forward a funding plan to tackle the problem.
“The budget adjustment I’ve proposed includes nearly $18 million for training, recruitment and retention for home and community based human service providers," said Scott. "And, for the broader health care community, this week, I’ll also propose an additional investment of $15 million for retention bonuses, grants to support employers in training and retaining new nurse graduates, and funding to assist with recruiting and relocation international nurses."
Balint added, "We know that many nurses across Vermont are already feeling overwhelmed. They’re working long hours to cover holes in schedules caused by staffing shortages. This isn’t fair and it’s not sustainable. The legislature will continue to work together with the administration and our federal delegation to meet this critical need."
Vermont is not alone. This fall, the American Nurses Association – representing 4.2 million nurses nationwide – called on the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to declare the current shortage a national crisis.
Nursing shortages were reported in Michigan, North Carolina, Arizona, and many – perhaps most – other states. The University of Maryland is allowing nursing students to accelerate their programs and graduate early. In West Virginia, the state is using COVID relief funding to three colleges to recruit and train more nurses.
In Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order declaring that the nursing shortage in his state at the time of a pandemic is an emergency situation. In addition to other steps, the order will require the Kentucky Board of Nursing to authorize enrollment increases for schools that show sufficient resources to handle more students.
“This threatens not only the health of patients, but the entire health care delivery system,” Beshear said in a release. “We’ve got to do things a little bit differently to make sure we get the results we need at the time that we need them the most.”
In a press release, Sanders noted that he announced last month record funding to bolster health care workforces in rural and underserved communities in Vermont through loan repayments and scholarship programs. In September of last year, Sanders announced that Vermont’s 11 federally qualified health centers received over $6.9 million in funding to support major health care construction and renovation projects, including COVID-19 testing, treatment, and vaccination infrastructure projects.
Sanders thanked nurses, adding, "In this unprecedented public health crisis, they are true heroines and heroes and are saving lives every day."