BENNINGTON — Vermont's congressional delegation is calling upon the U.S. postmaster general to help bring an end to widespread delivery problems across the Green Mountain state.
In a letter sent Thursday to Postmaster Louis DeJoy, U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., and U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., demanded action.
“We write with great concern about the Postal Service’s continued failure to meet its own standards of service,” Sanders, Leahy and Welch wrote.
They asked for the immediate installation of a functioning cancellation machine at the White River Junction mail processing facility to help with speed and flow of parcels, as well as the addressing of other concerns about timely mail delivery from Vermonters stateside.
Almost daily, Vermont's congressional delegation hears from residents who are "reliant upon an increasingly unreliable mail system for delivery not only of checks and bill payments, but lifesaving medications," the veteran legislators said.
Earlier this week, Vermont News & Media asked the legislators for their help in stabilizing mail deliveries for its subscribers, via an editorial and a letter sent to state and federal elected officials for Southern Vermont. For weeks, subscribers have told VNM about mail delivery problems, some to the extreme.
The representative and senators noted in their letter that they asked more than a year ago for "critical equipment needed at the White River Junction Processing and Distribution Center in White River Junction."
"Over a year later, this issue remains unresolved. An increasing number of Vermonters have also been reporting significant issues with daily mail delivery and parcels being prioritized over First Class mail,” they wrote.
The White River Junction U.S. Postal Service facility is one of two facilities that sort mail in Vermont, according to the legislators. Back in July 2020, one of White River Junction’s primary cancelling machines was removed to make way for a new one. The replacement machine never came, which forced postal workers to sort mail by hand — significantly slowing deliveries — whenever the secondary machine went down.
The following October, the delegation sent a letter to DeJoy, calling for an immediate replacement. Thursday's letter echoed that call.
A replacement machine eventually arrived at the facility in October, but it was 10 months late and remains unusable, as it was stripped for parts prior to arrival. The cancellation machine hadn't been tested prior to shipment, a requirement, the delegation said.
"For over a year, DeJoy and his staff have failed to deliver on their promise of a functioning mail processor and continue to be unhelpful as the Vermont delegation has worked to resolve these issues," the delegation wrote.
The senators and congressman said they were "grateful for the tireless efforts of our dedicated postal employees," and that their postmaster general should "support their efforts and will provide them with the equipment they need to do their job.”