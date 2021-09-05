BRATTLEBORO — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., will host one of five state-wide town meetings in Brattleboro today.
The event will take place at noon at the Brattleboro Common, Park Place. It will include free food from Top of the Hill Grill, music by the band Saints & Liars, and speakers including Sanders, Vermont Senate Pro Tempore Becca Balint of Brattleboro and State Representative Emilie Kornheiser, D-Windham 2-1. Free walk-up COVID-19 vaccination will also be available, provided by Rescue Inc.
Those wishing to attend the event are asked to RSVP on Senator Sanders’ website at https://www.sanders.senate.gov/events/. Those who do not have access to the internet may call 802-598-0606 and leave the following information: first and last name, mailing address, phone number, and the event location they are attending.
The town meetings in Springfield, Newport, St. Johnsbury, Brattleboro, and Middlebury are an opportunity for communities to come together and hear about the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill and how it will make major investments in working families in Vermont and across the country.
As chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, Sanders introduced what he described as a historic budget resolution which passed the Senate on August 11, and included a blueprint for the crafting of legislation to invest in “the long-neglected needs of the working class.”
“If passed, this bill will be the most consequential piece of legislation for working people, the elderly, the children, the sick, and the poor since FDR and the New Deal of the 1930s,” Sanders said. “Not only will this bill go a long way to improving life for working families, it will also in an unprecedented way address the threat of climate change and create millions of good paying jobs. Now is the time for bold action. Now is the time to restore faith in ordinary Americans that their government can work for them, and not just wealthy campaign contributors. I look forward to speaking directly with Vermonters about the details of this bill and hearing their thoughts.”
All events will be held outdoors, rain or shine. Attendees must follow Vermont Department of Health guidance. Masks are encouraged, regardless of vaccination status.