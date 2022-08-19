BENNINGTON — And then there were three — once again.
All three Democratic primary candidates for Bennington County sheriff are now committed to another contest in the Nov. 8 election, this time running on three different ballot lines.
Beau Alexander is on the independent ballot line, Joel Howard is running as a Republican, and James Gulley Jr. defeated the other candidates to win the Democratic line in the Aug. 9 primary.
Gulley, 43, of Bennington, is an officer and investigator with the Manchester Police Department, and a criminal justice instructor at Southwest Tech; Howard, 49, of Pownal, is a lieutenant with the Sheriff’s Department; and Alexander, 38, a resident of Shaftsbury, has worked in probation and parole and private security positions.
They are vying to succeed Sheriff Chad Schmidt, who did not seek reelection; he’s served since 2009.
URGED TO GO ON
Howard, who said after the primary he was unsure about running in the November election, even though he had also qualified for the ballot as an independent, said this week expressions of support he received after the primary convinced him to stay in the race.
“While driving in the Bennington Battle Day Parade, countless people voiced their support for me,” Howard said, “and others shared their regrets because they did not understand how important the primary vote is, or they did not realize it was voting day.”
He said he’ll therefore continue, adding, “Moving forward, it won’t be an easy road, but if all of you who have voiced your support for me vote on Nov. 8, I am confident that we will prevail.”
Howard also said he had qualified for the Republican nomination for sheriff based on write-in votes in the primary, and that he has chosen to run on the Republican ticket.
Howard also had previously qualified for a November ballot spot as an independent.
‘KNOCKING ON DOORS’
Alexander also previously qualified as an independent and said on primary day he would run on that line if unsuccessful in the Democratic primary.
He said he was encouraged by the number of votes from county residents who seemed to want administrative changes in the Sheriff’s Department, which he has promised.
“I’m working on getting my supporters out to the polls, and I’ll continue to knock on doors and continue on the campaign trail to get those people — there was about 1,500 people who voted but did not choose sheriff.”
Asked about the qualifications that might make him the best candidate, Alexander mentioned “the diversity I would bring to the table, as opposed to the other candidates.”
He added, “But for me, I am just trying to maintain that positive outlook amongst everybody. I don’t want to go down those roads to say why I’m better than James or better than Joel.”
SUPPORT FOR GOALS
Gulley said Friday he believes the primary vote shows “my plan for the Sheriff’s Department was strongly endorsed by the voters of the county.”
He referred to his strategic plan for the department and goals over the first four years, which are posted on his campaign website, gulleyforsheriff.com.
Those include seeking additional law enforcement accreditations for the department, making a commitment to fair and impartial policing, addressing the drug and addiction crisis, and partnering with Southwest Tech to make young people more aware of careers in law enforcement.
In the Aug. 9 primary, Gulley received 2,255 votes to 1,063 for Howard, and 791 for Alexander.
‘POSITIVE CONVERSATIONS’
Howard said right after the primary that he and Gulley had talked while standing outside the polls.
“James is a good guy; I’ve always said that,” Howard said then. “We had a nice long talk yesterday, and I honestly think we have a future working together.”
Gulley said Friday, “Like I have always said, I like Joel, and I wish him and Beau well.”
Gulley added, “Joel will [still] have a job [with the department]” despite the outcome of the Nov. 8 election.
In fact, Gulley said, he has “had some very positive conversations with several [Sheriff’s Department] deputies” since his win in the primary.
Ultimately, he said, it would remain his job if elected to determine each employee’s role to best “move the department forward.”
Alexander and Gulley ran unsuccessfully for sheriff as independents in November 2018, after Schmidt defeated them for the Democratic primary and also secured the Republican nomination in the primary.