RUTLAND — Rutland Regional Medical Center announced that after an extensive executive search this spring, the hospital’s Board of Directors has named Judi K. Fox as the organization’s President and CEO. Fox has served as the Interim President & CEO since November 2022.
“Judi is an experienced leader who has worked tirelessly on behalf of the hospital and our community for many years,” said RRHS-RRMC Board Chair Mark Foley, Jr. in a statement. “She has had much success in her efforts recently and throughout her tenure and has the full confidence of the board of directors to continue to move the organization forward.”
Fox, the longtime Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer has been employed at Rutland Regional for more than 33 years, serving the last seven years as the CFO.
During the past several months, Fox has led collaborative efforts with physicians and the hospital’s leadership team, working to address financial and staffing challenges and continue to improve the health of the local community through the delivery of high-value care.
Joe Kraus, Chair of the RRHS-RRMC CEO Search Committee said, “Judi was selected through a rigorous process that considered dozens of well-qualified individuals. The process was very structured and focused on skills sets, critical thinking ability, emotional strengths, and leadership skills. Ultimately, Judi was the unanimous recommendation of the Search Committee.”
In addition to her role at Rutland Regional, Fox is a member of the Board of Directors for Brattleboro Retreat and the United Way of Rutland County. She also represents Rutland County serving on the Board and Finance Committee of OneCare Vermont. She is a member of the Vermont Association of Hospitals and Health Systems and participates in several workgroups to support Vermont’s vision to transition to fixed payment systems. Fox also serves as an advisory member for Medical Mutual Insurance Company of Maine and on the Finance Executive Roundtable for the American Hospital Association.
“It is truly a privilege to serve Rutland Regional Medical Center as President and CEO,” said Fox. “The hospital is important to our community. I look forward to working collaboratively with our Board of Directors, physicians, leaders, and staff to ensure that our patients continue to have access to timely high-quality care while maintaining Rutland Regional’s reputation as a great place to work.”
Rutland Regional Medical Center is supported by a medical staff of 256 physicians, nurse practitioners and advanced practice providers trained in 37 specialty areas. The 144-bed hospital is supported by approximately 1,700 employees.