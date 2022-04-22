BENNINGTON — The head of the Rutland Branch of the NAACP had a strong reaction Friday to the pending dismissal of a hate crime charge against Max Misch as part of a plea agreement involving numerous charges against the Bennington man.
“Of course,” said Rutland NAACP President Mia Schultz. “This is once again a failure to really acknowledge hate in the state of Vermont and to address it in a real and meaningful way. This is not a surprise. This is pretty much the status quo for Vermont and beyond. We were hoping that one day the system can be changed in a meaningful, transformative way that holds all white supremacy accountable — not just individuals, but the systemic issues that don’t hold people like Max Misch accountable.”
Misch, a self-proclaimed white supremacist and an Iraq War combat veteran, was cited in August 2021 on a single misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct as a hate crime stemming from an incident earlier that summer when he allegedly screamed at a group of Black teenagers, using racial slurs, including the “N” word, and using the term “white power” as he argued with their mother. He told the family that they “didn’t belong here.”
During a hearing Thursday, Defense Attorney Frederick Bragdon told Judge Cortland Corsones that prosecutors and defense have “had a meeting of the minds” on a proposed plea deal that dismissed the hate crime charge, as well as other charges in exchange for Misch pleading guilty to an aggravated domestic assault charge and a disorderly conduct charge stemming from a fight during a Black Lives Matter street banner painting, where Misch allegedly walked through a freshly painted protest sign and grappled with the artists.
Attorneys on both sides were given 30 days Friday to finalize the plea agreement.
Not included in the pending plea deal were two charges of possessing a large capacity ammunition feeding device. Those charges also have the possibility of a plea arrangement, according to a representative of the Attorney General’s Office.
Kiah Morris, a former Bennington legislator who is African American, filed multiple complaints of racially motivated harassment against Misch in 2018, eventually stepping away from the Legislature and moving her family out of Bennington.
In an email to the Banner on Friday regarding the pending dismissal of the hate crime charge, Morris said, “State’s Attorney (Erica) Marthage has consistently shown an unwillingness to charge appropriately and is dismissive towards the needs of survivors of radicalized violence and harassment to receive justice. This is especially true regarding her decisions on Max Misch.”
The Banner repeatedly reached out to Bennington County State’s Attorney Erica Marthage on Friday for comment. As of press time, only an email came back stating that she was out of town until April 28.
When Shultz was asked what she thinks it will take to change the situation — “hate in the state of Vermont” — for the better, she said, “It’s going to take massive legislation. It’s going to take police accountability and reform. And most important, it’s going to take recognition from our citizens that this is a real problem, that there is a systemic imbalance.
“Then it’s going to take political and collective will to fix it.”