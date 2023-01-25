RUPERT — A 76-year-old Rupert woman found dead in her driveway outside her home on Sykes Hollow Road on Saturday has been identified.
Wednesday evening, police identified her as Linda Eliason. Her name had previously been withheld pending notification of relatives.
At about 6:21 a.m. Saturday, the state police responded to a call that the woman had been found dead in her driveway. Police say she appears to have died from exposure to the elements after a fall.
The death is not considered suspicious at this time and appears to be accidental, police said. Her body was taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.
The case was reported by Detective Trooper Nicholas Grimes of the Shaftsbury barracks.