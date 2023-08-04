JAMAICA — A temporary bridge carrying Route 30 over the Winhall River between the villages of Rawsonville and Bondville has opened to traffic, well ahead of the initial schedule set by the Vermont Agency of Transportation.
The permanent span over the river was rendered unsafe by the July 10 flood, as inspectors discovered the floodwaters undermined the footing of one the weight-bearing piers. That resulted in long detours along the state road, which connects Winhall, Jamaica and Londonderry, as well as the greater Manchester and Brattleboro areas.
The two-lane temporary bridge has been installed just to the north of the existing span. It opened to traffic on Thursday — well ahead of the Aug. 21 date initially set by VTrans.
The existing bridge will be dismantled and plans will be drawn up for a replacement span, Carolyn Cota, VTrans' structures program manager, said Friday. The agency anticipates construction will start within two and a half years, she said.
Northern Sun Mercantile, a store selling locally produced food and specialty items, is just west of the bridge. Heather Coleman, who is part of the family-owned business, said one of her business partners, Dan Wood, was the first to cross the temporary bridge.
The task for Renaud Brothers of Vernon, which handled the job, included assembling the temporary span, building new approaches, and lifting the new span into place with a heavy-duty crane. Workers from Green Mountain Power and Consolidated Communications coordinated with contractors, moving utility lines and poles so the new approach could be built.
“They started really early and worked really late every day,” Coleman said.
Cota said much of the credit goes to Renaud Brothers, saying the firm was committed to reconnecting the communities. "They really pushed hard to get that open and things went really well. Everything kind of fell into place." Favorable weather helped as well, she said.
VTrans inspectors were on site making sure the bridge was built to specifications, and it was inspected before opening to traffic, Cota said.
The only complication, Cota said, was that the skid resistance applied to the steel decking that forms the travel lanes had worn down. "We put new treatment on the entire deck. That took an extra day," she said.
While the relative peace and quiet of Route 30 was a relief — “it’s a busy stretch of road,” Coleman noted — getting the connection reopened was important to the family business, and to other businesses along the highway. While Northern Sun Mercantile remained open, it was behind the “road closed” sign posted by VTrans.
“The first two weeks were really good — the community really, really came together. They came out and helped us,” Coleman said. “Last weekend was rough.”
Coleman said her aunt Karen Coleman-Young, who lives nearby, told her that the temporary bridge "sounds like thunder" and shakes her house when traffic drives over. Coleman-Young could not be reached for comment Friday.