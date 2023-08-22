BENNINGTON — Access to Route 279 in Bennington was blocked for several hours on Tuesday afternoon because of a major motor vehicle accident just east of the U.S. Route 7 connector.
Lt. Camillo Grande of Bennington Police Department said that a head-on collision occurred between an east-bound truck with a camper attachment and a west-bound Jeep SUV.
"Preliminary reports are that the west-bound vehicle crossed the centerline into east-bound lane," Grande said.
A LifeNet helicopter was flown on scene to evacuate the driver of the SUV, who sustained serious injuries, to Albany Medical Center. The two occupants of the truck were taken to Southwest Vermont Medical Center with minor injuries.
In addition to the Bennington PD, Bennington Fire Department, Bennington Rural Fire Department and Bennington Rescue all responded to the scene.
"This is an ongoing investigation and our officers are still following up on eyewitness accounts both prior to the accident and at the scene," Grande said.