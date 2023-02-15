BENNINGTON — The idea of roundabouts replacing the often complained about, often dangerous intersections along Northside and Kocher drives took a step closer to reality this week.
On Monday, the Select Board endorsed the concept of replacing intersections at Kocher Drive and Route 7, Benmont Avenue and Northside Drive, and Northside Drive at Orchard and Hunt streets with roundabouts.
The unanimous vote followed a presentation by engineers with VHB’s South Burlington office.
The firm made a public presentation about the proposals to the board and residents, saying it is preparing a report to refine documentation related to the projects as part of an updated Vermont Agency of Transportation road project ranking system.
DESIGN OPTIONS
Nicole Rogers of VHB said the firm expects to meet with the board again in April, along with a representative of VTrans, to present concept design alternatives for roundabouts at the three locations, and also to seek another approval vote from the board.
In answer to a question from Town Manager Stuart Hurd, the engineers said state officials should be able to provide an estimated timeline for final project approval, and for design and construction, during an April meeting.
VBH expects to file its report to VTrans with fine-tuned and updated project ranking information by mid-year, Rogers said.
ONE LANE OR TWO
Among project design considerations, the engineers said, are whether to add a second or third lane to a roundabout at the Route 7-Kocher Drive intersection.
The other two smaller intersections, which would be addressed in a single project, would likely have one lane, Rogers said – much like an existing roundabout on Northside Drive at the entrance to the Walmart-Price Chopper shopping center.
The engineering firm plans to conduct detailed traffic analyses next month to help determine single-lane versus multi-lane questions and other project aspects, and they will prepare an updated feasibility analysis of the major project impacts and provide conceptual cost estimates.
The project costs are expected to be entirely covered by federal and state transportation funding.
PROJECT RANKING
Another ongoing roundabout project in town is further along on the VTrans design schedule and moving toward the construction stage. That will create a peanut-shaped roundabout at the five-way intersection before the entrance of Bennington College.
The three Northshire Drive intersections eyed for upgrades fit major VTrans criteria for ranking projects for funding design and construction scheduling, Rogers said.
“First and foremost, safety is probably the most important,” she said, including having the ability to reduce the number and/or severity of crashes.
Concerning figures, she said a 2012-16 state traffic study of the intersections found there were 56 crashes and 14 injuries at the Route 7 and Kocher Drive intersection; 59 crashes and 10 injuries at the Northside Drive/Route 7A/Orchard Road intersection; and 20 crashes and two injuries at the Northside Drive/Route 7A/Benmont Avenue intersection.
All three intersections are considered by VTrans to have a high crash rate level, which is a significant factor in the state formula for prioritizing improvement projects, Rogers said.
Other state project criteria include the condition of an intersection or other transportation asset; whether the project enhances mobility, such as through new sidewalks or other improvements; the project’s connections to pedestrian or bike paths and other roads; economic impacts; resiliency considerations, such as in minimizing flooding concerns; local and regional support; environmental impacts, such as by reducing idling vehicle times; and health considerations, such as by providing access to bike paths.
The presentation on Monday was considered a "local concerns meeting" – to introduce project plans to the community and gather feedback.
The updated VTrans project priority process has the goal of maximizing spending on road improvements, providing information to the public and gathering input, and ensuring the selection process is equitable.
The engineering firm is working with VTrans, the town and the regional commission to refine the project details and fill in gaps in project development to date, and to obtain all documented support for the advancement of the projects.
These projects have been identified as regionally important, Rogers said, but now are being looked at within the collaborative refinement process to determine what might be missing and needed to move the work forward.
VBH will review several related studies already done on that section of town -- dating back about 20 years -- and looking for what gaps need to be filled. A 2018 study report recommended roundabouts at all three intersections.
VBH will afterward submit a standardized “refinement report” to VTrans, allowing the project go through the prioritization process and advance to the design phase in the future.
After questions about traffic and local business disruptions during the construction phase -- from board members Gary Corey and Sarah Perrin -- Rogers said a traffic management plan will be developed to address those concerns for work at all three intersections.
At the request of board member Bruce Lee-Clark, the engineers also will make revisions in the draft report to reduce instances of language not easily understandable to a non-engineer, making it easier for the public to understand.