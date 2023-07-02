BENNINGTON — The Rotary Park, also known as People’s Park, or Bennington Station Park, will reopen today, according to town officials.
At the urging of the Bennington Police Department, Bennington officials closed the park last Tuesday due to unsanitary conditions and safety concerns. Bennington Police Chief Paul Doucette and Assistant Town Manager Daniel Monks both cited several problems — including feces and vomit on the grassy areas, garbage, drug and alcohol usage, the safety of town clean-up crews, and some instances of overdoses inside the park — as reasons for the temporary closure.
“We want to ‘reset expectations’ for using the park,” Monks told the Banner last week.
Protesters have gathered at the park in opposition to the closing, arguing the town should not shut down a public place because a few people — some homeless — have created problems.
“There’s nowhere for these people to go,” said Nancy Feinberg, 76, part of one protest group. “A lot of these people have been pushed around for so long. This is the place they come to. It’s unfair to close it down for all of these people because of some bad actors. Get rid of the bad seeds and let these people be here where they belong.”
Town crews have been cleaning the area in preparation of reopening and to return the park to a condition that is safe for everyone.
"We recognize that the great majority of users of the park do so in a respectful way, and our goal is to ensure that everyone can use the public areas of our town without fear or concern," the town said in a statement.
"While no shelters were found during the park closure, we recognize that the recent reduction in the motel voucher program is a real issue and there is concern from our community for those individuals who came out of motels in Bennington on June 1st," the statement said.
"With the recent extension of motel vouchers for those most at risk, the community has some time to find permanent solutions. The Town is actively working with all the organizations in our community to take advantage of this temporary reprieve to find those solutions and implement them. We are thankful to be part of a community that understands and values all members of our community, this includes those who are struggling with poverty, mental health, and substance use disorder."
To be connected to social services support, call 211. In addition, these local resources are available: for those who are unsheltered, contact the Bennington County Coalition for the Homeless at 802-442-2424; for those needing support for substance use disorder, contact the Turning Point at 802-442-9700; for those struggling with mental health issues, contact United Counseling Service at 802-442-5491; for food insecurity or health needs, contact the Greater Bennington Interfaith Community Services at 802-447-3700.
Those without phones can also speak to any police officer to be directed to services and support.