BENNINGTON — In the eight years that the Bennington Rotary Club has hosted its annual Independence Day bell-ringing ceremony at the Bennington town office, they have had a 14th Bell Ringer — signifying Vermont as the 14th state admitted in the union in 1791.
And after the COVID pandemic, it was fitting that on this Independence Day they honored a person on the front lines of that fight.
Registered Nurse Patricia Johnson, who works in the Emergency Department at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, was given the honor to be the “14th Bell Ringer” this year.
“It’s truly a pleasure and I’m absolutely speechless,” Johnson said. “I don’t do certain things in the nursing field to be recognized; I do it because it’s taking care of people who are sick or those who are unable to take care of themselves. It’s my passion and I’ll continue to work just as hard, if not harder, to strengthen the community one patient at a time.”
After Rotary volunteers rang the bell 13 times — one person each for the original 13 colonies — it was then Johnson’s turn. Before she went, emcee Ted Bird read from a letter from Vermont congressman Peter Welch praising Johnson for her work during the pandemic, both in the emergency department and in helping to get access to vaccines to communities of color.
“Patricia is an incredible and inspiring leader who has shined brightest during our toughest times,” Welch wrote. “Her hard work on the COVID frontlines to help care for her community members and provide for her family has been amazing. The work that she has done on her own to make sure that the most vulnerable among us have access to the vaccine has been critical throughout Vermont.”
Bennington state representative and Rotary member Mary Morrissey rang the bell — which was on the U.S.S. Bennington from 1944 through 1970 — for Massachusetts.
“It’s been wonderful to have people gather and certainly to honor Patricia, because she’s been incredible throughout [the pandemic],” Morrissey said. “It’s wonderful to be here and people can celebrate our independence.”
After Johnson rang the bell, Tom Dee, the president and CEO of the Southwest Vermont Medical Center, congratulated Johnson and Rotary co-president Vicki Wilson presented Johnson with a plaque citing the bell-ringing honor.
“The Declaration of Independence is very important and I think it’s a great framework for trying to life live in the pursuit of happiness and liberty for all,” Johnson said. “We can always strive to do better and I always take that into consideration with my nursing career, always working to do things better.”
Johnson, who had nearly all of her immediate family at the ceremony on Sunday, said that she wouldn’t be where she is today without them.
“As a single mom, it’s very difficult to work two jobs, one overnight and one day job,” Johnson said. “To have my family’s support is invaluable. I’m ever so grateful and I always include them in my daily thoughts as I’m going through work.”