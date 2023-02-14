BENNINGTON — Jack Rossiter-Munley, one of the six candidates running for two open Select Board seats, says public safety issues will be a top priority for him if he is elected March 7.
“I have gone, in person, to every meeting of the Community Policing Advisory and Review Board, so I am intimately familiar with the board’s work," he said. “I am also interested in thinking holistically about public safety; identifying ways the town can make citizens safer through harm reduction programs, and by addressing underlying causes of crime like economic hardship, hunger, and substance abuse.”
Referring to the Town Vision statement adopted by the board in 2020, Rossiter-Munley said, “I want to ensure the town lives up to that vision statement.”
He said he has “seen first hand the ways that Bennington citizens embody all of the qualities described in the vision. I want to be a conduit for that citizen energy and help transform it into town-wide systems that are as welcoming, engaged, inclusive, and resilient as the citizens of Bennington. This will not only address issues of public safety, but also create a town that attracts tourists and where business can flourish.”
A vote for him, Rossiter-Munley said, “is a vote for a safer, more caring, more connected, and more prosperous Bennington.”
DOWNTOWN DEVELOPMENT
Of on-going downtown development projects, Rossiter-Munley said, “The three major downtown projects currently underway - the Putnam Block, the Community Market, and Benn Hi - have two things in common: huge promise and major financial investment.”
He said Bennington “has bet big on these projects. I know from experience as a journalist and as someone who has been involved in lots of public finance deals, that it is crucial to closely monitor large projects as they are executed over many years and to continue asking questions that refer back to the project’s originally stated goals.”
Even with the best of intentions, he said, “I have seen the social justice elements of economic development projects fade over time. I hope that will not be the case with these three projects. Part of why I want to serve on the Select Board is so that I can play a part in making sure these projects live up to their promise and potential and that they provide benefits -- economic and otherwise -- for all members of the Bennington community.”
‘ENDLESSLY EXCITING’
“Something I find endlessly exciting about Bennington is that it’s a town where a motivated group of individuals can band together and have a big impact," Rossiter-Munley said. "I have seen that first hand in my work with the Community Café and Bennington Cares.”
The town faces big challenges, he said, but added, “Bennington is much more than its challenges. It is also a special town that contains many gifts: incredible natural beauty, vibrant businesses, a world class liberal arts college, and many cultural institutions. I would like to see a change in emphasis from focusing on the challenges facing Bennington to the great opportunities that the community and its resources can provide.”
By helping citizens “feel connected to each other and to local government, collective action can be effectively taken,” he said.
BACKGROUND
Rossiter-Munley said he was born in Albany, N.Y., and went to Marlboro College, where he completed a double major in three years and graduated with highest honors. He moved to Bennington in 2020.
“I’ve been in the area on and off my whole life,” he said. “One of the many things I love about Bennington is its natural beauty. I love being outdoors and you can often find me out walking the Bennington Area Trail System, jogging to the Monument, or hiking up to the White Rocks and the summit of Bald Mountain.”
He previously lived in New York City, getting a master’s degree in journalism from the Columbia School of Journalism. In New York, he said he also worked as a paralegal at a premier public finance law firm, “where I was directly involved in facilitating the closing of tens of billions of dollars of public finance deals for municipalities and public agencies of all sizes across the country.”
In Bennington, he has worked as a freelance writer, editor, and podcast producer running his own digital production company, Cardboard Box Productions Inc.
“I have always been politically active and socially involved,” he said. “Here in Bennington I help coordinate and run a number of groups and projects.”
He's been involved with the Justice Reading Group, which finds avenues to make local connections and take action. Last year, he said, the group partnered with the Bennington Performing Arts Center for a series of talks after performances of the play “Sheepdog” and also hosted a virtual author talk with Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Dale Maharidge.
Conversations among reading group members led to the Bennington Community Café initiative, he said. The café is open Saturday afternoons at 121 Depot St., where hot drinks, warm food, winter clothing, and other essentials are available on a pay-what-you-wish basis, Rossiter-Munley said.
In December, in response to articles about the frequency with which police were being called to Bennington Elementary School, he helped facilitate the creation of a citizen advocacy group called Bennington Cares.
“The group,” he said, “exists to provide community support to students, parents, and teachers at Bennington’s elementary schools.”
Rossiter-Munley added, “I have been working hard as a citizen to address some of the major challenges facing Bennington. Now I want to continue that work on the Select Board.”
His campaign has a Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/JackForSelectBoard and an email address, JackForSelectBoard@gmail.com.
The other Select Board candidates in the March 7 election are Edward Woods, Donald Washum, Asher Edelson, Sarah Perrin, and Nancy White. The top two vote-getters will be elected.