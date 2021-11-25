WINDSOR — Police said a Rockingham resident was killed in a car crash after a drunken driver started traveling in the wrong direction on Interstate 91.
The Vermont State Police identified the deceased victim of a crash on Interstate 91 southbound in Windsor on Tuesday as Kathleen L. Spence, 59, of Rockingham, Vermont. Sarah Love, 34, of Waitsfield, was cited for gross negligent operation with death resulting and driving under the influence with death resulting.
Police said Love sustained a head injury and was driving a 2015 Nissan Rogue that was totaled in the crash; Rosemarie Reynolds, 34, of Greenfield, Mass., sustained minor injuries and was driving a 2013 Fiat that was totaled in the crash; and Spence was driving a 1991 Chevrolet Cavalier that was totaled in the crash.
State Police were notified of a vehicle being driven erratically on the interstate at about 4:36 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release. Police said Love was identified as the driver who a short time later turned around and began driving north in the southbound lane before the vehicle collided with a vehicle being driven by Reynolds then a vehicle being driven by Spence.
The vehicle Spence was operating sustained “heavy front end damage” and Spence was confirmed to be dead at the scene, according to the news release.
Police said an investigation revealed Love was impaired by alcohol and she was arrested for suspicion of DUI. She was transported to Mt. Ascutney Hospital for a medical evaluation, according to the news release.
“The early stages of the investigation indicate Love committed the crimes of gross negligent operation with death resulting and DUI with death resulting,”
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Trooper Austin Soule or Trooper Eric Acevedo of the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600.
State Police were assisted by Windsor Fire and Rescue, Ascutney Fire Department, Windsor Police Department, J&M Auto, Vermont Agency of Transportation, and the Medical Examiner’s Office.