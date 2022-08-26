ROCKINGHAM — A Rockingham man is believed to have died Thursday night in a fire that gutted his hilltop log cabin home off Old River Road.
Vermont State Police investigators were at the scene Friday morning, and on Friday afternoon said the body of a man was recovered, but that formal identification was pending an autopsy.
Neighbors and friends said that Sallie Shibley, 57, escaped the fire by jumping out of a second-story window. Friends said a dog, Kona, perished in the blaze.
Shibley told police she tried to rescue her trapped relative, but that her efforts were unsuccessful.
The log cabin home at 9 Old River Road has a view of Herrick's Cove and south along the Connecticut River, and is on a hilltop plateau reached by a steep, narrow and winding driveway off Old River Road.
Rockingham Volunteer Fire Department Chief Kevin Kingsbury said Friday that when firefighters got to the house, the fire was too involved to safely try a rescue.
"It was too advanced to enter safely," he said.
Kingsbury and other firefighters were at the scene Friday morning, working with an excavator to remove heavy debris at one end of the log home. The excavator, which was called in by Rockingham Highway Foreman Andy Howarth, was pulling large sheets of roofing material off one end of the building, which was still standing. Scorched trees surrounded the home.
State police said they were able to find the body Friday morning. Shibley told firefighters who responded Thursday night at around 9:44 p.m. that her relative was trapped in a different wing of the house. She was able to escape the house with minor injuries. She was taken to Springfield Hospital, police said, where she was treated and released. Kingsbury said there were no other injuries he was aware of.
Neighbor Mary Narkiewicz, who also lives on Old River Road, said the Shibley family had lived at the hilltop home for decades.
"They are very nice neighbors and everyone is very, very sad about what happened," Narkiewicz said.
Kingsbury said seven other departments assisted the Rockingham department in fighting the fire. These included Bellows Falls, Westminster and Saxtons River, as well as Walpole, North Walpole and Westmoreland, N.H., fire departments, with about 35 firefighters on the scene. Bellows Falls Police Department also assisted.
Kingsbury said fire crews set up a shuttle for tankers to go up the narrow driveway one at a time, delivering water to the scene.