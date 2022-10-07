BELLOWS FALLS — The people of Rockingham and others who use its recycling center want the popular 'swap shop' returned.
A petition with more than 400 signatures from area residents was turned in to the Rockingham Select Board Tuesday night, asking for the "reintroduction" of the popular swap shop, which was located inside the main building at the town's recycling center.
Operation of the free swap shop was suspended with COVID-19, and the town hasn't resumed its operation for a variety of reasons.
The recycling/transfer station is open to Rockingham residents for free, and all other users must pay a user fee and buy an annual sticker.
The Rockingham board unanimously agreed to set up a task force to gather information from other area towns that have similar swap shops.
Dan Hoviss, a Westminster resident and one of the petition organizers, urged the Rockingham board to reopen the swap shop. It would not only help people get rid of still-valuable items, but reduce the waste stream overall.
But whether there is enough space in the main building at the Rockingham Recycling Center is the biggest issue, Town Manager Scott Pickup said after the meeting. He said a quick look at the 400 signatures showed that not just Rockingham residents signed it, but he said other towns use the center.
Rockingham Select Board Chairman Peter Golec, who was a longtime volunteer at the recycling center, is skeptical of the swap shop, saying it is often abused by people who don't want to pay for getting rid of useless or broken items.
As a result, the town ends up paying for their disposal, he said, citing the case of cordless vacuum cleaners left in the swap shop, and other useless items. Another popular item left at the swap shop are encyclopedias, he has said.
Golec said he had visited and researched similar swap shops at other towns, including Springfield and Brattleboro, as well as Walpole, N.H. Some swap shops are run completely independently of the town, he said, citing Charlestown, N.H.
In Brattleboro's case, the Windham Solid Waste Management District hosts the swap shop, which is run by volunteers. According to its website, there are strict guidelines on what is and is not accepted, and volunteers must approve any item before it is left for the free swap shop.
Hoviss said funding for people to work at the swap shop could come from federal COVID relief funds, and that he had written to both Rockingham and Westminster about funding such a position.
Rockingham Select Board member Rick Cowan said the swap shop was a popular issue with townspeople, and he said it had generated the most phone calls he's received since he's been on the board.
Select Board member Bonnie North offered to be a liaison between any committee researching the issue and the Select Board.
The center itself is on land owned by the village of Bellows Falls in the town of Westminster, and Westminster sends Rockingham and Bellows Falls a tax bill every year, Golec noted.
While Westminster has curbside garbage pickup in town, many Westminster residents use the Rockingham center, as well as people from surrounding towns, Golec said.
Pickup said the regional waste district was interested in the town doing more cardboard recycling, which takes up a lot of space. There is also a suggestion that the town could recoup money by sorting its glass by color.
There was even a suggestion that the town start textile recycling, Golec said, which he called "worse than the swap shop."