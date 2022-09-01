ROCKINGHAM — The Vermont State Police has identified an elderly Rockingham resident as the victim of a fire last week at his home.
John Shibley, 95, was trapped in his home during the fire last Thursday evening. Vermont State Police said the cause of the fire at 8 Old River Road is still under investigation. A positive identification was made of him after an autopsy by the Vermont Chief Medical Examiner’s office.
Shibley’s wife Sallie attempted to rescue him but was unable to because of the flames, which destroyed their log cabin home that overlooks Herrick’s Cove and the Connecticut River. The couple’s dog also perished in the fire.
Funeral services for Shibley will be held at Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home in Bellows Falls this Saturday afternoon, according to Sallie Shibley’s social media account.