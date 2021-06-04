BELLOWS FALLS — Rockingham has finally set guidelines for solar developers who are interested in building in the town-owned gravel pit in Bartonsville.
After lengthy discussion stretching over several meetings, the board Wednesday night adopted those guidelines in a ‘request for proposals’ drafted by Town Manager Scott Pickup, that included requirements avoiding the wetland and buffer zone. Chairman Peter Golec voted against the proposal.
Several solar development companies are interested in the site, since it would trigger higher-than-normal electric rates since it would be using the portion of the gravel pit that has been mined and already reclaimed.
The town set the deadline for proposals as June 30, which would give the town time to evaluate the proposals, award the contract, and also give the developer time to file its application with the state in order to qualify for the higher rate. A site walk-through is set for mid-June with potential bidders.
The town would lease the land to the developer for 20 years, with one option of five years, for a total of 25 years. The town had originally considered only a 10-year lease with several five-year options following.
Golec, who voted against the proposed language, said he favored the original 10-year lease, with the five-year extensions, saying it would give the town more flexibility in the years to come.
The board increased the initial length of the lease at the suggestion of Peter Bergstrom, a member of the Rockingham Conservation Commission and Energy Committee, which supports solar development at the site, and from Ralpy Meima of Green Lantern Solar.
Meima said a 20-year contract was more standard in the industry, and was preferred when companies seek financing from a bank. A 10-year lease is unusual, he said, but not impossible.
Additionally, a longer-term lease might be more financially beneficial to the town, and would also attract more potential developers, he said.
A walk-through of the site for the potential developers will be held June 16, with the proposals due by June 30. The board is expected to meet to discuss the various proposals on July 7.
Select Board member Bonnie North, who had visited the site a couple of times in recent weeks, urged the other board members to visit it as well to help inform their decision next month.
Board members Elijah Zimmer and Rick Cowan said they would visit the site before the walk-through with the developers. Golec and Hammond said they had already visited.
Meima of Green Lantern Solar, one of the firms interested in the site, said the Sept. 1 deadline with filing a request for a certificate of public good from the Public Utilities Commission was very important. He urged the town to have draft contract documents ready by the July 7 meeting so that public notices could be made immediately about the solar projects.
State law requires a 45-day public notice before a filing with the PUC.
Pickup said the proposed solar site is only about nine acres, since the town wants to reserve the majority of the site for future gravel mining and other town highway activities.
Whether the remainder of the site would also be developable for the solar developers in the future was raised by another solar company representative. The answer was maybe.
The town expects to need to use the other portions of the site for gravel mining for about 10 years, North said, and longer term use for activities such as gravel crushing and storage of road materials.
Pickup and others said the town is looking at purchasing an adjacent parcel for additional gravel.
Meima also noted that any conditions the town requested as part of the development could have an impact on the financial viability of the project, and he said the project right now was “pretty close to the margin.”
For any project filed with the state after Sept. 1, he said, there is a 15 percent reduction in potential revenue from the net-metering project.
“It’s a very tight time frame,” he said.