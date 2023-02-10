BELLOWS FALLS — State transportation officials and the engineering firm for the new Depot Street Bridge peppered the Rockingham Select Board this week with design questions about the new span and its companion pedestrian footbridge.
Questions ranged from what color and paint finish should be applied to the two bridges and where to place a runoff rain garden to absorb surface water, as well as reconfiguring parking and the railing design of the new bridge.
The Select Board last year opted for a new upstream site for new bridge; the existing concrete one is narrow and crumbling over the historic Bellows Falls Canal, which now serves as the penstock to a Great River Hydro power station. As part of the plan, a new pedestrian bridge will be erected, which will be close to the current location of the 1930 concrete arch bridge.
The town opted to allow the state to tear down the current bridge, rather than use it as a pedestrian or bike crossing, because of the high costs of maintenance and worries that pieces of the old bridge might fall into the canal and end up in the hydroelectric station.
The new vehicle bridge will be in back of the Bellows Falls Garage, which itself is under construction. The bridge will link traffic from Rockingham Street to The Island, bypassing Canal Street, and will include a new section of Depot Street that will cut through Centennial Park, which will be dramatically redesigned, with a loss of an estimated four parking spaces as a result.
And the two-way section of Canal Street, which is closed to help facilitate the construction of the Bellows Fall Garage housing project, will return as a one-way road, making the entire length of Canal Street one way.
Sharon Bocelli, who owns an antique auction business on Canal Street, complained that, between the closure of the north end of Canal Street and the two big construction projects, her shop was on the verge of being pushed out of business.
The redesign of Canal Street could further restrict the ability of trucks to serve her business, she said.
After the meeting, Town Manager Scott Pickup said the town and the state were working to address Bocelli's concerns.
The board agreed in concept to a galvanized paint finish on the pedestrian footbridge and the new vehicular bridge, in large part to cut down on maintenance costs in the future, when the pedestrian bridge eventually would have to be repainted.
Painting bridges over water is particularly expensive, according to Bob Klinefelter, the project manager for the Agency of Transportation. The town will own and maintain the pedestrian bridge.
Pickup said one area the town did not sign off on are the bridge railings on the new vehicular bridge, because of concerns voiced by the town's historic preservation coordinator, Walter Wallace. Klinefelter said the railings had to be strong enough to withstand a vehicle crash.
However, Wallace said the railings shown by the state were not the design endorsed by the town's Historic Preservation Commission, and he urged the state to consider designs used on a bridge in Saxtons River. He said the commission was concerned about "conserving the historic landscape of the area." The crumbling Depot Street Bridge is considered historic.