The town of Bennington’s roadwork for the week of November 22:
County Street: ONE lane Traffic as a Contractor replaces Lead service lines all week. Local traffic will be accommodated.
Safford Street: ONE lane Traffic as a Contractor replaces Lead service lines. Local traffic will be accommodated. Please use caution when approaching and expect delays or find an alternate route
TOWNWIDE: - Winter Preparations
Downtown planters and benches will be removed in preparation for winter and a private contractor will be paving various patches across town.
Remember: Overnight Parking ban has begun
The Winter Overnight Parking Ban for all streets within the Town and Village of North Bennington was put into order on Monday November 15th and remains in effect till March 31st between the hours of 2:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. NO overnight parking is allowed on the streets. Police will enforce this ban by ticketing individuals who leave unattended vehicles on the street during that time.
NORTH BENNINGTON: - FALL MAINTENANCE
The North Bennington Highway crew will begin winter preparations and continue with Village Park clean ups. People and equipment will be along the roadside. Please use caution when approaching these areas and expect minor delays.
REMINDER – FALL: Do not rake or blow leaves into town streets or highways as these clog storm drains and create flooding and driving hazards for the entire community.
Residents and Contractors - Make sure all roads are covered when taking leaves and or brush to the Transfer Station.