Town Office and public works will be closed at 12 p.m. on Thursday December 23 and all day Friday Dec. 24 in observance of Christmas.
Town of Bennington roadwork for December 20 to 24:
Gage St: One lane traffic as a contractor replaces lead service lines all week. Use caution when approaching and expect delays or find an alternate route.
Overlea Rd: Wednesday will be closed to through traffic as a contractor removes a hazardous tree. Find an alternate route.
TOWNWIDE: Winter Preparations
Highway crews will be trimming trees and shrubbery in the town’s right-of-way that are creating sight hazards. Use caution when approaching these areas.
A water crew will be marking and mapping water shut-off valves across town. Use caution when approaching these areas.
Reminders:
Overnight Parking Ban Remains in Effect — The winter overnight parking ban for all streets within the Town of Bennington, as well as Village of North Bennington, was put into place on Nov. 15 and remains in effect until March 31 between the hours of 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. No overnight parking is allowed on the streets. Police will enforce this ban by ticketing individuals who leave unattended vehicles on the street during that time.
Plow Rule — It is illegal to plow snow or blow snow from your private property onto or across public highways. Remember to plow away from public roads. Failure to do so may result in possible fines.
Child safety — Please keep children away from the roadside or parking lot snow piles and snow banks. These are not play areas and can be dangerous.