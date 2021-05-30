BENNINGTON — Road crews will be taking a break on Monday in observance of the Memorial Day holiday. Here's what you can expect around Bennington County when they return to work on Tuesday.
WOODFORD
The Vermont Agency of Transportation's project to stabilize rock ledges on Route 9 in Woodford will continue. Traffic has been reduced from two lanes to one lane in the project area for traffic heading east, toward Searsburg and Wilmington.
Crews are scheduled to complete hand scaling on the south ledge late this week or early in the week of June 7. The state reports that rock dowels and shear keys are being used to help reinforce the existing ledge and to help prevent further sliding of the ledge in the future.
The worksite is just east of Notch Road in Woodford, about 2.9 miles east of the Bennington-Woodford town line. The project is expected to be completed by the fall.
EAST DORSET
Motorists can expect U.S. 7 to be reduced to one lane in each direction near the intersection with VT 7A; speed reductions will also be in effect. Please use caution as the area will have milled/scarified surfaces and narrowed lanes. Prepare for short delays.
WHITINGHAM
A paving project is underway along VT 100 just south of Pike Lane extending north into the Jacksonville village limits. Motorists will encounter multiple work zones with one-way alternating traffic. Expect delays.
LONDONDERRY
Paving along VT 11 will continue, along with sign repair and bridge joints. The contractor may begin backing up shoulders between Chester and Londonderry. There will be alternating one-way flagged traffic in multiple areas, causing delays.
BENNINGTON
Chapel Road from Crossover to North Branch Street will be closed to through traffic for next several weeks as PFOA contractors continue the next phase of PFOA water main extensions. Local traffic will be accommodated. Residents may only enter/exit this section of Chapel Road from the crossover intersection.
County Street from North to School streets will be closed Wednesday for patching and paving work after a recent water main dig. Residents only will be accommodated; all other motorists are asked to find alternate routes.
Dewey Street from Harwood Drive to Weeks Street will be reduced to one-lane traffic next several weeks as a private contractor continues the next phase of south end water main upgrade project. Expect minor delays or find an alternate route.
Imperial Avenue will remain closed at the Silver Street intersection to all through traffic for the next two weeks as a highway crew re-constructs a retaining wall, sidewalk, and curbing. Residents will have access from Morgan Street side only.
North Branch Street at the Chapel Road intersection will be closed as PFOA contractors continue the next phase of PFOA water line extension work.
Observatory Street will be closed to through traffic for the next several weeks as a private contractor continues the next phase of the south end water main upgrade project. Residents of Observatory Street only will be accommodated; all others will have to find an alternate route.
Pleasant Street from North Street to Park Street will be reduced to one-lane traffic all week as a highway crew works on the next phase of the School Street/Pleasant Street sidewalk upgrade project. Expect minor delays or find an alternate route.
Putnam Street from Observatory to Harwood streets will be closed to through traffic through Thursday as the Water Department works on service lines for the next phase of South End Water Main Upgrade project. Residents of this section only will be accommodated. All others will have to find an alternate Route.
Sharon Drive, Woodland Drive and Birch Street will be reduced to one-lane traffic during the week as a sewer crew rebuilds manholes in this area.
South Street will be reduced to one-lane Tuesday near the cemetery as a sewer crew rebuilds a manhole.
School Street from Main to Pleasant streets will be closed all week as a highway crew works on the next phase of the School Street/Pleasant Street sidewalk upgrade project. Find an alternate route.
TOWNWIDE – SPRING CLEANING
Street sweeping continues. Some traffic may be slowed down due to cleaning equipment.
Yipes, stripes: A highway crew will start road markings throughout town this week. If weather permits, crosswalk painting will begin in the most heavily-used sections, and likely at night.
Tree work: Green Mountain Power continues their tree trimming program. For the next five months, Davey Tree Service will be assisting GMP with tree trimming around town.
NORTH BENNINGTON
The North Bennington Highway crew will continue mowing/spring maintenance on public properties across the village. This includes tree cutting and trimming. If weather permits, crosswalk painting will begin in the most heavily-used sections, and likely at night.
All work is dependent on the weather. As always, motorists are asked to keep an eye out for workers and equipment in the roadways, and to be prepared for delays.