BENNINGTON — Here’s what you can expect to encounter on the roadways around Bennington County this week. This information has been provided by the Vermont Agency of Transportation and the Bennington Department of Public Works.
WOODFORD
The Vermont Agency of Transportation’s project to stabilize rock ledges on Route 9 in Woodford will continue. A lane shift for eastbound traffic will remain in effect. Traffic has been reduced from two lanes to one in the project area for traffic heading out of Bennington/Woodford toward Searsburg and Wilmington.
Crews are scheduled to complete hand scaling on the south ledge this week. Once this has been completed, crews will begin preparations for work on the north side of the ledge.
The worksite is just east of Notch Road in Woodford, about 2.9 miles east of the Bennington-Woodford town line. The project is expected to be completed by the fall.
EAST DORSET
Motorists can expect U.S. 7 to be reduced to one lane in each direction near the intersection with VT 7A; speed and lane width reductions will also be in effect. Please use caution as the area will have milled/scarified road surfaces. Prepare for short delays.
WHITINGHAM
A paving project is underway along VT 100 just south of Pike Lane extending north into the Jacksonville village limits. Motorists will encounter multiple work zones with one-way alternating traffic. Expect delays.
LONDONDERRY
Paving along VT 11 will continue, along with sign repair and bridge joints. The contractor may begin backing up shoulders between Chester and Londonderry. There will be alternating one-way flagged traffic in multiple areas, causing delays.
BENNINGTON
Chapel Road from Crossover to North Branch Street will be closed to through traffic for next several weeks as PFOA contractors continue the next phase of PFOA water main extensions. Local traffic will be accommodated. Residents may only enter/exit this section of Chapel Road from the crossover intersection.
County Street from North to School streets will be closed Wednesday for patching and paving work after a recent water main dig. Residents only will be accommodated; all other motorists are asked to find alternate routes.
Dewey Street from Harwood Drive to Weeks Street will be reduced to one-lane traffic next several weeks as a private contractor continues the next phase of south end water main upgrade project. Expect minor delays or find an alternate route.
Imperial Avenue will remain closed at the Silver Street intersection to all through traffic for the next two weeks as a highway crew re-constructs a retaining wall, sidewalk, and curbing. Residents will have access from Morgan Street side only.
North Branch Street at the Chapel Road intersection will be closed as PFOA contractors continue the next phase of PFOA water line extension work.
Observatory Street will be closed to through traffic for the next several weeks as a private contractor continues the next phase of the south end water main upgrade project. Residents of Observatory Street only will be accommodated; all others will have to find an alternate route.
Putnam Street from Observatory to Harwood streets will be closed to through traffic all week as the Water Department works on service lines for the next phase of South End Water Main Upgrade project. Residents of this section only will be accommodated. All others will have to find an alternate Route.
TOWNWIDE – SPRING CLEANING
Roadside mowing begins this week. Some traffic may be slowed down due to mowing equipment on edge of the roadway.
Street sweeping continues. Some traffic may be slowed down due to cleaning equipment.
Yipes, stripes: A highway crew will start road markings throughout town this week. If weather permits, crosswalk painting will begin in the most heavily-used sections, and likely at night.
Tree work: Green Mountain Power continues their tree trimming program. For the next five months, Davey Tree Service will be assisting GMP with tree trimming around town.
NORTH BENNINGTON
The North Bennington Highway crew will continue mowing/spring maintenance on public properties across the village. This includes tree cutting and trimming. If weather permits, crosswalk painting will begin in the most heavily-used sections, and likely at night.
All work is dependent on the weather. As always, motorists are asked to keep an eye out for workers and equipment in the roadways, and to be prepared for delays.