BENNINGTON — State and local crews are continuing to make improvements to roadways across Bennington County. This list of new and continuing projects has been provided by the Vermont Agency of Transportation and local departments of public works.
WOODFORD
The Vermont Agency of Transportation’s project to stabilize rock ledges on Route 9 in Woodford continues. A lane shift remains in place for traffic heading west, toward Bennington. The lane nearest the north ledge will be closed in order for work to progress on that side of the project. Travel will remain reduced from two lanes to one in the project area for traffic heading out of Bennington and Woodford toward Searsburg and Wilmington.
This week, the contractor will continue tree clearing and building an access road to the top of the north ledge work area. There may be some traffic holds with flaggers when the clearing crew will be felling trees that are overhanging or leaning over the existing ledge face.
In observance of the Fourth of July holiday, crews will not be working Saturday through Monday.
The worksite is just east of Notch Road in Woodford, about 2.9 miles east of the Bennington-Woodford town line. The project is expected to be completed by the fall.
SHAFTSBURY
Road work continues on Shaftsbury Hollow Road on the replacement of the culvert located by the hollow hideaway. A one-lane temporary bridge will be installed at that location. Work is expected to be complete in September.
LONDONDERRY
Paving of sideroads and driveway aprons continues on VT 11, along with bridge joints and shoulder backup. The contractor will also be installing centerline rumble strips. Expect alternating one-way flagged traffic in multiple areas, causing delays.
BENNINGTON
Chapel Road from Crossover to North Branch Street will be closed to through traffic for next several weeks as PFOA contractors continue the next phase of PFOA water main extensions. Local traffic will be accommodated. Residents may only enter/exit this section of Chapel Road from the crossover intersection.
Dewey Street from Harwood Drive to Weeks Street will be reduced to one-lane traffic next several weeks as a private contractor continues the next phase of south end water main upgrade project. Expect minor delays or find an alternate route.
Harwood Drive from Dewey to Putnam streets will be closed to through traffic as a private contractor installs a new water main for the next phase of South End Water Main Upgrade project. Residents of this section only will be accommodated. All others must find an alternate route.
Hillside Street from Silver to South streets will be reduced to one-lane traffic Wednesday and Thursday as a Sewer Department crew rebuilds manholes. Motorists are advised to expect minor delays or find an alternate route.
Imperial Avenue will remain closed at the Silver Street intersection to all through traffic for the next two weeks because of a subcontractor’s delay. Residents will have access from Morgan Street side only.
North Branch Street at the Chapel Road intersection will be closed as PFOA contractors continue the next phase of PFOA water line extension work.
Putnam Street from Observatory to Harwood streets will be closed to through traffic as a private contractor works on service lines for the next phase of South End Water Main Upgrade project. Residents of this section only will be accommodated. All others will have to find an alternate Route.
Washington Avenue between Elm and Observatory streets will be reduced to one-lane traffic all week as a contractor works on a lead line replacement project. Motorists should expect minor delays or find an alternate route.
TOWNWIDE – SUMMER MAINTENANCE
Roadside mowing continues this week. Some traffic may be slowed down due to mowing equipment on edge of the roadway.
Street sweeping continues. Sidewalks in downtown Bennington will be swept Tuesday. Some traffic may be slowed down due to cleaning equipment.
Yipes, stripes: A highway crew will paint road markings throughout town this week.
Tree work: Green Mountain Power continues their tree trimming program. For the next five months, Davey Tree Service will be assisting GMP with tree trimming around town.
NORTH BENNINGTON
The North Bennington Highway crew will be maintaining village parks this week.
All work is dependent on the weather. As always, motorists are asked to keep an eye out for workers and equipment in the roadways, and to be prepared for delays.