BENNINGTON — As springtime officially turns to summertime this coming week, state and local crews are continuing to make improvements to the region’s roadways. This list of new and continuing projects has been provided by the Vermont Agency of Transportation and local departments of public works.
WOODFORD
The Vermont Agency of Transportation’s project to stabilize rock ledges on Route 9 in Woodford continues. A lane shift is in place for traffic heading west, toward Bennington. The lane nearest the north ledge will be closed in order for work to progress on that side of the project. Travel will remain reduced from two lanes to one in the project area for traffic heading out of Bennington and Woodford toward Searsburg and Wilmington.
Crews will continue tree clearing operations this coming week in order to clear the ledge work area. The new traffic pattern will stay in place until November. The traveling public should be aware of some truck vehicle movements leaving and entering the work zone.
The worksite is just east of Notch Road in Woodford, about 2.9 miles east of the Bennington-Woodford town line. The project is expected to be completed by the fall.
SHAFTSBURY
Road work will begin on Shaftsbury Hollow Road on Monday on the replacement of the culvert located by the hollow hideaway. A one lane temporary bridge will be installed at that location. Work is expected to be complete in September.
Church Street will be closed to through traffic on Tuesday for rail crossing work.
LONDONDERRY
Paving of sideroads and driveway aprons continues on VT 11, along with bridge joints and shoulder backup. The contractor will also be installing centerline rumble strips. Expect alternating one-way flagged traffic in multiple areas, causing delays.
WHITINGHAM
A paving project is wrapping up along VT 100 just south of Pike Lane extending north into the Jacksonville village limits. Motorists will encounter areas of one-way alternating traffic as crews paint the roadway and work on punch-list items. Expect some delays.
BENNINGTON
Chapel Road from Crossover to North Branch Street will be closed to through traffic for next several weeks as PFOA contractors continue the next phase of PFOA water main extensions. Local traffic will be accommodated. Residents may only enter/exit this section of Chapel Road from the crossover intersection.
Dewey Street from Harwood Drive to Weeks Street will be reduced to one-lane traffic next several weeks as a private contractor continues the next phase of south end water main upgrade project. Expect minor delays or find an alternate route.
Imperial Avenue will remain closed at the Silver Street intersection to all through traffic for the next two weeks because of a subcontractor’s delay. Residents will have access from Morgan Street side only.
North Street between Gage and Silver streets will be reduced to one-lane traffic Monday as a sewer crew rebuilds a manhole. Motorists should expect minor delays or find an alternate route.
North Branch Street at the Chapel Road intersection will be closed as PFOA contractors continue the next phase of PFOA water line extension work.
Observatory Street will be closed to through traffic for the next several weeks as a private contractor continues the next phase of the south end water main upgrade project. Residents of Observatory Street only will be accommodated; all others will have to find an alternate route.
Putnam Street from Weeks to Harwood streets will be closed to through traffic as the Water Department works on service lines for the next phase of South End Water Main Upgrade project. Residents of this section only will be accommodated. All others will have to find an alternate Route.
School Street between Gage and Main streets will be reduced to one-lane traffic on Tuesday and Wednesday as a sewer crew rebuilds a manhole. This work had been scheduled for last week, but was delayed by rain. Motorists should expect minor delays or find an alternate route.
Washington Avenue between Elm and Observatory streets will be reduced to one-lane traffic all week as a contractor works on a lead line replacement project. Motorists should expect minor delays or find an alternate route.
TOWNWIDE – SPRING CLEANING
Roadside mowing continues this week. Some traffic may be slowed down due to mowing equipment on edge of the roadway.
Street sweeping continues. Sidewalks in downtown Bennington will be swept Tuesday. Some traffic may be slowed down due to cleaning equipment.
Yipes, stripes: A highway crew will paint road markings throughout town this week.
Tree work: Green Mountain Power continues their tree trimming program. For the next five months, Davey Tree Service will be assisting GMP with tree trimming around town.
NORTH BENNINGTON
The North Bennington Highway crew will be sealing cracks in the roadway all week. This work begins on School Street on Monday and will move to West Street, Royal Street and Asa’s Way later in the week.
All work is dependent on the weather. As always, motorists are asked to keep an eye out for workers and equipment in the roadways, and to be prepared for delays.