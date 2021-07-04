BENNINGTON — State and local crews will be taking Monday off in observance of Independence Day, but will be back on the job on Tuesday, making improvements to roadways across Bennington County. This list of new and continuing projects has been provided by the Vermont Agency of Transportation and local departments of public works.
WOODFORD
The Vermont Agency of Transportation’s project to stabilize rock ledges on Route 9 in Woodford continues. A lane shift remains in place for traffic heading west, toward Bennington. The lane nearest the north ledge will be closed in order for work to progress on that side of the project. Travel will remain reduced from two lanes to one in the project area for traffic heading out of Bennington and Woodford toward Searsburg and Wilmington.
This week, a contractor will continue tree clearing and building an access road to the top of the north ledge work area. Intermittent traffic holds may occur during tree clearing operations. Minor delays should be expected at times.
In observance of the Fourth of July holiday, crews will not be working Saturday through Monday.
The worksite is just east of Notch Road in Woodford, about 2.9 miles east of the Bennington-Woodford town line. The project is expected to be completed by the fall.
SHAFTSBURY
Road work continues on Shaftsbury Hollow Road on the replacement of the culvert located by the hollow hideaway. A one-lane temporary bridge will be installed at that location. Work is expected to be complete in September.
LONDONDERRY
Paving of side roads and driveway aprons continues on VT 11, along with bridge joints and shoulder backup. Motorists will encounter one-way flagged traffic in multiple areas, causing delays.
BENNINGTON
Chapel Road from Crossover to North Branch Street will be closed to through traffic for next several weeks as PFOA contractors continue the next phase of PFOA water main extensions. Local traffic will be accommodated. Residents may only enter/exit this section of Chapel Road from the crossover intersection.
Dewey Street from Harwood Drive to Weeks Street will be reduced to one-lane traffic next several weeks as a private contractor continues the next phase of south end water main upgrade project. Expect minor delays or find an alternate route.
Harwood Drive from Dewey to Putnam streets will be closed to through traffic as a private contractor installs a new water main for the next phase of South End Water Main Upgrade project. Residents of this section only will be accommodated. All others must find an alternate route.
Imperial Avenue will remain closed at the Silver Street intersection to all through traffic for the next two weeks because of a subcontractor’s delay. Residents will have access from Morgan Street side only.
North Branch Street at the Chapel Road intersection will be closed as PFOA contractors continue the next phase of PFOA water line extension work.
Putnam Street from Observatory to Harwood streets will be closed to through traffic as a private contractor works on service lines for the next phase of South End Water Main Upgrade project. Residents of this section only will be accommodated. All others will have to find an alternate Route.
School Street from Gage to Pleasant streets will be closed to through traffic on Wednesday as the Water Department installs a new hydrant. Residents of this section only will be accommodated; all others must find an alternate route.
TOWNWIDE – SUMMER MAINTENANCE
Roadside mowing continues this week. Some traffic may be slowed down due to mowing equipment on edge of the roadway.
Street sweeping continues. Sidewalks in downtown Bennington will be swept Tuesday. Some traffic may be slowed down due to cleaning equipment.
Yipes, stripes: A highway crew will paint road markings throughout town this week.
Tree work: Green Mountain Power continues their tree trimming program. For the next five months, Davey Tree Service will be assisting GMP with tree trimming around town.
NORTH BENNINGTON
The North Bennington highway crew will be installing a flashing crosswalk light on Main Street at the McCullough Free Library. Additionally, there will be culvert work on Overlea Road.
All work is dependent on the weather. As always, motorists are asked to keep an eye out for workers and equipment in the roadways, and to be prepared for delays.