The following list of new and continuing road projects has been provided by the Vermont Agency of Transportation and local departments of public works.
WOODFORD
An informational meeting about upcoming blasting activities on the ongoing Route 9 ledge stabilization project will be held on Wednesday at 7 p.m. as part of the regularly scheduled Woodford Selectboard meeting.
Vermont Agency of Transportation staff and representatives for the contractor will be in attendance to share schedule information, blasting procedures, traffic control measures, and answer any questions or concerns from the public.
The meeting will be held at the Woodford Town Hall, at 1391 VT Route 9 in Woodford.
Meanwhile, a lane shift continues to be in place for westbound traffic (heading toward Bennington). Motorists are urged to reduce speed coming into the project area.
Travel will remain reduced from two lanes to one lane in the project area for eastbound traffic (traffic heading out of Bennington/Woodford toward Searsburg and Wilmington).
Tree clearing and work on the access road to the top of the ledge is scheduled for completion this week. Next week the contractor will continue removing overburden and brush at the top of the ledge. There are no traffic holds anticipated for next week.
The new traffic pattern will stay in place until November.
SHAFTSBURY
Road work continues on Shaftsbury Hollow Road on the replacement of the culvert located by the hollow hideaway. A one-lane temporary bridge will be installed at that location. Work is expected to be complete in September.
EAST DORSET
Motorists can expect lane and speed reductions at the intersection of U.S. 7 and VT 7A; lane shifts will be in effect. Prepare for short delays and traffic halts during the day to allow for construction equipment and trucks required to stop at railroad crossings.
LONDONDERRY
Culvert flushing, topsoil, and erosion repair continues along VT 11. There will be alternating one-way flagged traffic in multiple areas, causing delays.
BENNINGTON
Chapel Road from Crossover to North Branch Street will be closed to through traffic for next several weeks as PFOA contractors continue the next phase of PFOA water main extensions. Local traffic will be accommodated. Residents may only enter/exit this section of Chapel Road from the crossover intersection.
Dewey Street from Harwood Drive to Weeks Street will be closed Tuesday through Friday while a highway crew installs new drainage. Traffic control will be in place to directing those headed for medical locations. All others must find an alternate route.
Hunt Street at the Benmont Avenue intersection will be reduced to one lane all week with traffic control in place while a contractor works on water connections.
Imperial Avenue has reopened.
North Branch Street at the Chapel Road intersection will be closed as PFOA contractors continue the next phase of PFOA water line extension work.
Observatory, Park and Pleasant streets will be reduced to one lane as a crew rebuilds manholes.
Washington Avenue between Elm and Observatory streets will be closed to through traffic all week as a contractor works to replace lead water lines. Local traffic only will be accommodated; all others must find an alternate route.
TOWNWIDE – SUMMER MAINTENANCE
Roadside mowing continues this week. Some traffic may be slowed down due to mowing equipment on edge of the roadway.
Street sweeping continues. Some traffic may be slowed down due to cleaning equipment.
Laying down the lines: A highway crew will paint road markings throughout town this week.
Tree work: Green Mountain Power continues their tree trimming program. For the next five months, Davey Tree Service will be assisting GMP with tree trimming around town.
NORTH BENNINGTON
North Bennington Highway crew will be continuing summer maintenance in village parks.
All work is dependent on the weather. As always, motorists are asked to keep an eye out for workers and equipment in the roadways, and to be prepared for delays.
Help keep workers safe and motorists advised on what to expect by sending news of your community’s road projects to news@benningtonbanner.com. This column is published in the Banner on Mondays.