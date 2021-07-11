The following list of new and continuing projects has been provided by the Vermont Agency of Transportation and local departments of public works.
WOODFORD
An informational meeting about upcoming blasting activities on the ongoing Route 9 ledge stabilization project will be held on Wednesday, July 21 as 7 p.m. as part of the regularly scheduled Woodford Selectboard meeting.
Vermont Agency of Transportation staff and representatives for the contractor will be in attendance to share schedule information, blasting procedures, traffic control measures, and answer any questions or concerns from the public.
The meeting will be held at the Woodford Town Hall, at 1391 VT Route 9 in Woodford.
Meanwhile, a lane shift continues to be in place for westbound traffic (heading toward Bennington). Motorists are urged to reduce speed coming into the project area.
Travel will remain reduced from two lanes to one lane in the project area for eastbound traffic (traffic heading out of Bennington/Woodford toward Searsburg and Wilmington).
It is anticipated that tree clearing will be completed this week, and the contractor will begin removing overburden and brush while continuing to build the access road to the top of the North Ledge work area.
There are no traffic holds anticipated for next week.
The new traffic pattern will stay in place until November. The traveling public should be aware of some truck vehicle movements leaving and entering the work zone.
SHAFTSBURY
Road work continues on {strong style=”font-size: 20px;”}Shaftsbury Hollow Road{/strong} on the replacement of the culvert located by the hollow hideaway. A one-lane temporary bridge will be installed at that location. Work is expected to be complete in September.
LONDONDERRY
Paving of sideroads and driveway aprons continues on VT 11, along with bridge joints, shoulder backup, and rumble-strip installation. Motorists will encounter one-way flagged traffic in multiple areas, causing delays.
BENNINGTON
Chapel Road from Crossover to North Branch Street will be closed to through traffic for next several weeks as PFOA contractors continue the next phase of PFOA water main extensions. Local traffic will be accommodated. Residents may only enter/exit this section of Chapel Road from the crossover intersection.
Dewey Street from Harwood Drive to Weeks Street will be closed Tuesday through Friday while a highway crew installs new drainage. Traffic control will be in place to directing those headed for medical locations. All others must find an alternate route.
Imperial Avenue will remain closed at the Silver Street intersection through Tuesday as a subcontractor is expected to pave the entire road on Monday. Residents will have access from the Morgan Street side only, and should expect delays.
North Branch Street at the Chapel Road intersection will be closed as PFOA contractors continue the next phase of PFOA water line extension work.
School Street from Gage to Pleasant streets will be closed to through traffic on Tuesday as the Water Department installs a new hydrant. Residents of this section only will be accommodated; all others must find an alternate route.
TOWNWIDE – SUMMER MAINTENANCE
Roadside mowing continues this week. Some traffic may be slowed down due to mowing equipment on edge of the roadway.
Street sweeping continues. Sidewalks in downtown Bennington will be swept Tuesday. Some traffic may be slowed down due to cleaning equipment.
Yipes, stripes: A highway crew will paint road markings throughout town this week.
Tree work: Green Mountain Power continues their tree trimming program. For the next five months, Davey Tree Service will be assisting GMP with tree trimming around town.
NORTH BENNINGTON
The North Bennington highway crew will be working on Main Street near the post office for the sidewalk replacement project.
All work is dependent on the weather. As always, motorists are asked to keep an eye out for workers and equipment in the roadways, and to be prepared for delays.
Help keep workers safe and motorists advised on what to expect by sending news of your community’s road projects to news@benningtonbanner.com. This column is published in the Banner on Mondays.