BENNINGTON — Like the reappearance of the robins and the emergence of snowdrops, the annual return of the highway project list is a certain sign of spring. The town of Bennington has issued the following project list for the coming week. As always, please remember to use caution, as workers and equipment may be in the roadway.
Chapel Road from Crossover to North Branch Street will be closed to through traffic for next several weeks as PFOA contractors continue the next phase of PFOA water main extensions. Local traffic will be accommodated. Residents may only enter/exit this section of Chapel Road from the Crossover intersection. Motorists are asked to find an alternate route.
Dewey Street from Harwood Drive to Pine Road will be reduced to one-lane traffic over the next several weeks as a private contractor continues the next phase of South End Water Main Upgrade project. Motorists are advised to expect minor delays, or to find an alternate route.
Imperial Avenue will be closed at the Silver Street intersection to all through traffic for the next five weeks as a highway crew reconstructs a retaining wall, sidewalk, and curbing. Residents will have access from the Morgan Street side only. Motorists will need to find an alternate route.
North Branch Street at the Chapel Road intersection will be closed as private contractors continue the next phase of PFOA water main extension work.
Pleasant Street from North Street to Park Street will be reduced to one-lane traffic all week as a highway crew begins the next phase of the School Street/Pleasant Street sidewalk upgrade project. Motorists are advised to expect minor delays or find an alternate route.
Robinson Avenue on Monday will be reduced to one-lane traffic as a private contractor repairs a private sewer service. Motorists are advised to expect minor delays or find an alternate route.
School Street from Main Street to Pleasant Street will be closed all week as a highway crew begins the next phase of the School Street/Pleasant Street sidewalk upgrade project. Motorists are asked to find an alternate route.
TOWNWIDE: SPRING CLEANING
Highway crews will begin cleaning sidewalks and street sweeping throughout town. Some streets may be temporarily closed or reduced to one-lane to accommodate necessary cleaning equipment. Motorists are asked to use caution and expect delays.
A downtown crew will begin cleaning out tree boxes and filling with fresh mulch.
Green Mountain Power will begin their tree-trimming program. For the next six months, Davey Tree Service will be assisting GMP with tree trimming around town.
NORTH BENNINGTON: SPRING CLEANING
The North Bennington highway crew will begin trimming trees and brush on the roadside across the village. Motorists are asked to use caution when approaching and expect delays.
All work will be dependent on weather conditions.
REMINDER: LEAF SEASON
Residents are asked to not rake or blow leaves into town streets or highways, as this will clog storm drains and create both flooding and driving hazards for the entire community.
Residents and contractors are urged to make sure that all loads are covered when taking leaves or brush to the Transfer Station. When disposing of leaf bags, the bags must be emptied into the pile.