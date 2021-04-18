BENNINGTON — The town of Bennington has issued the following project list for the coming week. As always, please remember to use caution, as workers and equipment may be in the roadway.
Chapel Road from Crossover to North Branch Street will be closed to through traffic for next several weeks as PFOA contractors continue the next phase of PFOA water main extensions. Local traffic will be accommodated. Residents may only enter/exit this section of Chapel Road from the Crossover intersection. Motorists are asked to find an alternate route.
County Street will be closed Monday between North and School streets while a crew replaces a water valve. Motorists will need to find an alternate route.
Dewey Street from Harwood Drive to Pine Road will be reduced to one-lane traffic over the next several weeks as a private contractor continues the next phase of South End Water Main Upgrade project. Motorists are advised to expect minor delays, or to find an alternate route.
Imperial Avenue will be closed at the Silver Street intersection to all through traffic for the next three weeks as a highway crew reconstructs a retaining wall, sidewalk, and curbing. Residents will have access from the Morgan Street side only. Motorists will need to find an alternate route.
North Branch Street at the Chapel Road intersection will be closed as private contractors continue the next phase of PFOA water main extension work.
Pleasant Street from North Street to Park Street will be reduced to one-lane traffic all week as a highway crew works on the next phase of the School Street/Pleasant Street sidewalk upgrade project. Motorists are advised to expect minor delays or find an alternate route.
School Street from Main Street to Pleasant Street will be closed all week as a highway crew begins the next phase of the School Street/Pleasant Street sidewalk upgrade project. Motorists are asked to find an alternate route.
TOWNWIDE: SPRING CLEANING
Highway crews will continue grading dirt roads throughout town. Some roads may be temporarily closed or reduced to one lane.
A private contractor will continue cleaning and vacuuming sewer main lines and the addition of storm drains across town. Some streets may be temporarily closed or reduced to one lane to accommodate necessary cleaning equipment.
A downtown crew will begin cleaning out tree boxes and filling with fresh mulch.
Green Mountain Power has begun their branch-trimming program. For the next six months, Davey Tree Service will be helping GMP with tree trimming around town.
NORTH BENNINGTON: SPRING CLEANING
The North Bennington highway crew will begin grading dirt roads across the village. Motorists are asked to use caution when approaching and expect delays.
The North Bennington village fountain will be turned on this week.
All work will be dependent on weather conditions.
REMINDER: SPRING CLEANING
Residents are asked to not rake or blow leaves into town streets or highways, as this will clog storm drains and create both flooding and driving hazards for the entire community.
Residents and contractors are urged to make sure that all loads are covered when taking leaves or brush to the Transfer Station. When disposing of leaf bags, the bags must be emptied into the pile.
LOOKING AHEAD: HYDRANT FLUSHING SCHEDULED
Townwide hydrant flushing begins Monday, April 26 and runs for three weeks through Friday, May 14. This program generally begins on the east side of town and works its way west during the three-week period.