BENNINGTON — Roadwork season has begun, with construction on state highways planned to start this week and local paving and reconstruction jobs moving forward.
Projects will be starting in earnest on U.S. Route 7 from the Massachusetts state line through Pownal and on North Street in Bennington, and on Route 279 from the New York state line east to Route 9.
The work is expected to take several months. Motorists are asked to use caution, especially on scarified roadways; to expect crews and equipment in roadways; and to expect delays.
STATE PROJECTS
On U.S. Route 7, work has been underway the past several weeks on culverts, causing lane reductions and delays. The next phase of the project will begin this week at the Pownal/Williamstown line and progress northerly toward Bennington. Work will require lane changes and one-lane traffic throughout this stretch.
On North Street in Bennington, a paving project will begin just past the Vermont Veterans’ Home on North Street and work northerly along U.S. Route 7 to the Houghton Lane overpass. Lane changes and one-lane traffic is expected.
On Route 279, work will begin at the New York border and work easterly to the Bennington Route 9 intersection. Construction activities will require lane changes and one-lane traffic throughout this stretch.
To the east, work on repairing Route 9 in Marlboro is continuing. Motorists can expect alternating one-way traffic through the project area.
Workers will also be replacing culverts on Route 100 in Wardsboro.
BENNINGTON
The western end of County Street will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday for the next several weeks as the next phase of rehabilitation begins. Highway crews will be removing existing curbing and sidewalks in preparation for all new sidewalks, curbing and pavement. Sewer crews will be rebuilding manholes.
Local traffic will be accommodated, and businesses are open and will be made accessible.
In North Bennington, Pleasant Street and Prospect Street will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday as the next phase of the rehabilitation project moves forward. The roads will be milled and the water and sewer departments will work on public utility connections.
In addition to work on Pleasant and Prospect streets, North Bennington highway crews will begin roadside mowing and maintenance.
TOWNWIDE PAVING
Please use caution and expect delays on the following streets as paving begins: Anthony Drive, Caroline Street, Center Street (hill off Burgess only), Convent Avenue, Congress Street, Goodall Street, Grove Street, Harvard Street, Hutton Street, John Street, Knapp Drive, Lyons Street, McCall Street, Robinson Avenue, Shawmut Street, Short Street, Soule Street, Tinkham West, and Warn Street.
Highway crews will be painting road and street markings, including crosswalks, double yellow and fog lines, throughout town.