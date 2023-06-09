BENNINGTON — A Massachusetts gang member, already awaiting trial for a brazen murder last summer on Pleasant Street, will be charged with a second felony of attempted murder for shooting up a rival’s apartment on Main Street as revenge for a drug robbery just weeks before the murder.
Raul Cardona, 29, of Springfield, Mass., is currently being held without bail at the Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport, Vermont, charged with the murder of Patrick Mullinnex. Mullinnex was shot to death in his apartment at 324 Pleasant Street last August.
According to a police affidavit, Mullinnex was killed on the morning of August 3, 2022, by Cardona, who was staying at the apartment of a mutual friend. Cardona allegedly shot Mullinnex several times in the chest before fleeing back to Springfield. Cardona turned himself in to Bennington authorities after an arrest warrant was issued in his name on a murder charge.
Police were investigating that shooting, the shooting into the Main Street apartment last July, and Cardona’s alleged drug activity in Bennington. During those investigations, police determined that after being robbed of drugs several weeks earlier by a rival gang headquartered at 546 Main Street and 111 McCall Street, Cardona allegedly shot at the apartment on Main Street in retaliation.
The case outlined by police is a bit complicated.
A witness told police that Cardona and Brayan (Pablo) Mejias, 24, from Springfield, Mass., were members of the “Gotti” gang, an affiliate of the Springfield-based “Knox Street” gang. The Gottis were selling drugs in the Bennington area, and were rivals to another gang based in Springfield and associated with the “Bloods,” headed by Christopher Arroyo-Cruz, 19. Police found several threatening Facebook postings between the rivals, including photos of Cardona and Arroyo-Cruz with large sums of money.
Cardona was allegedly at the McCall Street location last June, where several individuals from Arroyo-Cruz’s crew were gathered. Shots were fired. Days later, Cardona and Mejias were robbed of 50 bags of fentanyl or heroin. Witnesses told police that “The Boys,” a slang reference to Arroyo-Cruz and his affiliates, robbed Cardona to send a message to stay away from the area.
Cardona allegedly didn’t get the message, police say.
In the early morning of July 1, 2022, Cardona allegedly got out of a vehicle and shot at the apartment on Main Street, where several individuals associated with Arroyo-Cruz were present. Police found bullet holes in the building and were able to locate spent .45 caliber bullet casings that matched the .45 caliber Smith and Wesson handgun witnesses said Cardona always carried.
Cardona was arrested July 17, 2022, in Enfield, Conn., in a separate incident involving a considerable amount of suspected heroin/fentanyl and nearly $2,500 in cash. Cardona also possessed a loaded .45 caliber Smith and Wesson handgun. Bennington police sent the Enfield authorities the shell casings found at the Main Street shooting, which matched the gun Cardona was carrying when he was arrested.
Cardona faces a maximum life sentence with a presumptive 20-year minimum if found guilty of the Pleasant Street murder. He faces an additional life sentence for attempted murder in the second degree for the shooting on Main Street.
Cardona was set to be arraigned on the attempted murder charge Friday morning, but his court-appointed attorney, Christopher Montgomery, asked Bennington Superior Judge Kerry McDonald-Cady in an emergency motion to recuse him as Cardona’s attorney. Montgomery’s firm is representing another client who will most likely be called as a witness in Cardona’s upcoming murder case. McDonald-Cady granted that request. The court will now have to secure a new attorney for Cardona. Cardona will be arraigned on the new charge after an attorney is appointed.
Cardona has a criminal history in Vermont, Massachusetts, North Carolina and Connecticut.
His trial on the Pleasant Street murder is set to begin in September. No date has been set on the attempted murder charge.