Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable..
Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: August 12, 2021 @ 10:41 pm
CAROLINE BONNIVIER SNYDER — BENNINGTON BANNER Flash flooding along Northside Drive as thunderstorms rolled through on Thursday afternoon.
BENNINGTON BANNER
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.