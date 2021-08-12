WOODFORD — Vermont State Police have identified the victim in a motorcycle vs. car collision Wednesday afternoon on Route 9 as a man from greater Boston.
State police said Edwin Yegir, 58, of Cambridge, Mass., was the operator of a motorcycle that crossed the center line and struck a car driven by Michelle Paul, 53, of Bangor, Maine.
According to police, Yegir was riding a 2021 Ducati Streetfighter motorcycle at a high rate of speed eastbound on Route 9 when he entered a curve going too fast. The motorcycle crossed the yellow line into the westbound lane and crash head-on into a Subaru driven by Paul.
Route 9 was closed to traffic for about three hours while police investigated.
Paul was uninjured in the incident, police said.
The crash remains under investigation.