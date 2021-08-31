WEST PAWLET — Rich Hulett, a select board member from Pawlet, was seriously injured in a farming accident Thursday, Aug. 26.
According to Facebook posts by his wife, Mandy Hulett, Rich Hulett had his hand severed in the incident involving a piece of farm equipment.
Mandy Hulett said through a neighbor they were focusing on Rich's health and didn't want to discuss the accident or injury. Efforts to reach rescue personnel and others for comment were unsuccessful by press time.
A hospital representative said Hulett was in fair condition as of Tuesday evening, meaning his vital signs were within normal limits and that he was conscious but may be uncomfortable.
According to Mandy Hulett, Rich’s hand was severed at the wrist and he was flown to UVM by helicopter.
The biggest problem right now is an infection, which doctors were working to deal with, as well as pain management.
The plans for a prosthetic are already underway and Mandy Hulett said doctors have assured them Rich Hulett will be able to do everything with a prosthetic he could do before.
Mandy Hulett’s Facebook post praised the community for turning out to help her family during the crises.
Hundreds of messages have been posted publicly on the Facebook pages of Mandy Hulett as well as Rich Hulett offering the family support.
“Rich is finally sleeping and I sat down to read the FB comments and I’m speechless … I have no words,” Mandy Hulett wrote. “Thank you to everyone who’s sent well wishes, offered up everything they have, ran errands, cooked meals, helped with hay and chores, showered our kids with love, etc. I’m not even home but I’ve heard that we need a bigger parking lot for all those who showed up to love on our family.”
Hulett, who was elected to his first term at town meeting in March, was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center for treatment.
Hulett has also been at the center of the storm surrounding Daniel Banyai and the Slate Ridge shooting range.
Banyai and the Huletts live across from each other and their feud has nearly boiled over into violence several times, including at a recent tax hearing when the two men faced off on the sidewalk in front of town hall and traded insults.
Banyai has not remained quiet on Hulett’s injury, posting several times on the Slate Ridge firearms facility’s Twitter page in the following days.
One Twitter post read, “Hey Rich H. Karma baby Karma. Won’t be bulling [sic] anyone for a while. KARMA.”