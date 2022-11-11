Every year, Veterans Day comes with some inevitable reflection on my days in uniform. I usually do it alone, in my own home, safe from the chorus of “Thank you for your service” that is sure to follow once people learn that you’re a veteran.
Just to clarify, it’s a nice sentiment to recognize veterans and to try to convey to them that their time in the military meant something to everyone at home. I don’t speak for every veteran when I say it’s just an awkward moment for me, because I suffer from a bit of imposter syndrome when it comes to my Marine Corps career.
I wasn’t your stereotypical warfighter. I wasn’t a “doorkicker.” I was a mechanic. It was just a job. It’s not what I imagine people picture military service to be, and therefore they don’t know what they’re thanking me for.
That’s enough about my issues with it, though, because it took all of 15 minutes on Friday for me to realize I was going about all of this the wrong way.
When I went down to the wreath laying ceremony and 21-gun salute that concluded the Veterans Day Parade at the Vermont Veterans’ Home in Bennington, I went simply with the intent of covering the event, asking a few questions, saddling up and going back to write.
Instead, I ran into Norm LeBlanc, commander of Bennington’s VFW Post 1332, and Joe Bisson, president of Post 1332’s VFW Riders. All of 30 seconds into our conversation LeBlanc was already giving me a hard time.
I pointed to the patch on his vest and said, “Oh, you were a Seabee?”
“No, I just think it looks cool,” LeBlanc said sarcastically. “What kind of question is that?”
Wham. It was like a time machine took me 11 years back in time, and I was Sergeant Rich again. I immediately knew I was among friends. It felt good.
After exchanging a couple more insults and profanities, we started the obligatory conversation about when and where we had served, and I found out that as a Seabee (a phonetic play on “CB,” which is short for the U.S. Navy’s “construction battalion”), LeBlanc actually was one of the first engineers involved in building Kandahar Airbase after the invasion of Afghanistan in 2001. Small world that the military is, I was deployed there almost eight years later.
As I started to jot some of these things down, Bisson, a former Army infantryman, chimed in with, “I don’t think I’ve met a Marine that can spell before.”
It was like old times. All we needed was someone from the Chair Force and a Puddle Pirate (Coast Guard), and all branches would have been represented for this impromptu armed forces trash talk.
If this all sounds cruel to the uninitiated, I understand. It’s almost like we speak another language, or at the very least, another dialect of English.
That’s sort of the point. I didn’t know either one of these gentlemen before Friday, but at the same time, I did know them. Being surrounded by fellow veterans immediately evoked familiarity and comfort.
I’ve had a group text going for years with my brothers (and one sister) from my squadron in Yuma, Ariz. But like we all know from living in quarantine, conversations by text or Zoom just don’t get it done like talking in person. It didn’t really occur to me until Friday how long it’s been since I was surrounded by veterans, and how much that still feels like home.
“I got out in 1988,” Bisson told me. “I didn’t join a veterans organization for years. But then friends got involved, and Norm got things going at the VFW, and it’s been a great thing. I’m grateful.”
Speaking to Bisson’s point, LeBlanc mentioned how it’s not easy to get the next generation of veterans into the organizations designed for them.
“It’s hard to get the young person. We’ve got enough going on, much less the young people, growing up, trying to date and all that,” said LeBlanc. “People don’t call me back [about the VFW], because they think it’s a doom and gloom bar. It’s had that stigma for a long time.”
LeBlanc and Bisson were quick to mention how much the VFW does, not only for veterans, but for the community in general, with fundraisers and events.
“What’d you do in Afghanistan?” LeBlanc asked me rhetorically. “You went there to make that place better. And we’re still doing that job here.”
It’s not just being around someone that understands military vernacular, or the lack of need for a filter that makes being in these circles good for a veteran’s soul. What really matters is that very thing that we get thanked for every Nov. 11.
We veterans are service-oriented. It might sound a little too warm and fuzzy, but one reason that so many of us joined the military was to contribute and have a place where we felt that sense of belonging. Some of us lost that piece of ourselves when we got out, and maybe without even realizing it, we miss knowing that what we’re doing is important and feeling like part of something bigger.
We’ve all heard some variation of the statistics: 22 veterans take their own lives every day. Veterans are 57 percent more likely to commit suicide. I know of at least four Marines I served with that have made that horrible choice. These numbers aren’t just so upsetting because veterans are clearly at higher-risk, but also because it feels so preventable to us after the fact.
While I certainly don’t want to downplay the seriousness of post-traumatic stress disorder, public perception and popular culture seem to have oversimplified the issue and pigeonholed all mental health issues among veterans as being PTSD.
I struggled with demons, myself, when I got out of the Marines in 2011. I was in danger of being one of those statistics. I don’t, however, suffer from PTSD. I had just lost my tribe. My friends, my routine, my job, my sense of purpose, were all gone within a matter of days.
I think we all try to get a million miles away on the day we get our DD-214, which is natural. The problem is, when we finally come to our senses and realize how much we miss it, a lot of us don’t seem to know how to reintegrate back into that sort of environment. I chased it by playing college football for a year, and then joining a mixed martial arts gym and all sorts of things of that nature, but none of it is quite the same.
So I’m here to tell you veterans, both young and old: Consider becoming part of a veterans’ organization to get that piece of your life back.
I’m here to say to anyone concerned about a veteran: If you want to take care of them, push them to be back around veterans, and if they fight you on that, give them a purpose. Don’t just invite them to Thanksgiving — give them a job to do.
I’m no psychologist. I am not trying to present this as a silver-bullet solution to veterans’ mental health issues. I think this is more a puzzle to be solved, and veterans re-engaging with other veterans is undoubtedly a piece of that puzzle.
If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, text or call the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 for 24/7 support. Veterans and active service members can reach the Veterans Crisis Line at 838255.