BENNINGTON – An updated version of the town’s Emergency Management Plan will be up for ratification by the Select Board on Monday.
Plans with information that could be needed in a natural disaster or other emergency are requested by Vermont Emergency Management of municipalities and are updated periodically by the designated emergency plan director, which in Bennington is Police Chief and Public Safety Director Paul Doucette.
Although the presentation comes after recent major flooding in other parts of Vermont, Town Manager Stuart Hurd said Friday that flood-related aspects of the plan did not have to be activated in Bennington.
He said that did occur, however, during flooding that came with Tropical Storm Irene in 2011.
“We had a plan in place for Irene and used it then,” he said.
“We file these plans with the county regional commission, so that there is a central place for all of the towns to have their emergency management plans available,” Hurd said. “And it is basically a list of who are the key contacts, what do we have available to us, where do we put people if shelters are needed, where are our shelters.”
He added, “It is a listing of who we are, who do we have available, and who to contact in case of an emergency.”
A copy of the document is filed with the state as well, Hurd said, “so that everybody has the same information available to them in case of what happened up north [in the state].”
During the recent heavy rains, “we had some trees come down because of the moist soils and high winds,” he said, but no flooding compared to other areas.
The revised plan update “is very similar to what was in place, except some of the contact information has changed,” Hurd said.
Sections of the 40-page plan cover such topics as schools and colleges in town, elderly housing complexes and nursing homes; potential damage or flooding sites and stored hazardous materials; as well as public shelter sites and the equipment and capacity.
Also listed are contacts in towns and agencies and emergency organizations here and in other areas.
The plan is included in the Select Board meeting packet for Monday and posted on the town website.