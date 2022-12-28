BENNINGTON – Residents can expect to learn more by spring about potential new uses for the Vermont National Guard armory on Franklin Lane, which the town will acquire once a new Guard Readiness Center is constructed on Bowen Road.
Jonathan Cooper, community and economic development specialist with the Bennington County Regional Commission, said a grant-funded armory reuse study is underway. He said the commission, acting as a planning consultant to the town, is working with a steering committee of community leaders.
REPORT EXPECTED
Cooper said a report on reuse options for the historic downtown structure is expected to be presented publicly – possibly in March -- and feedback will be sought from residents and others.
The fact the new $17 million, federally funded Guard Readiness Center has received Development Review Board approval, but isn’t yet under construction, means the town has time for a thorough planning process, he said.
“There is no decision that has to be made right now,” Cooper said. “So our work is really about getting a feel for the armory itself, which hasn’t had a lot of outside activity in the last five or six years, and going through our planning process to come up with some options for the town to consider.”
The COVID-19 epidemic and renovation and remediation projects at the armory resulted in curtailment of public activities there in recent years.
While the town and the Guard have formally agreed to swap the armory for a 22.9-acre parcel the town owns on Bowen Road, the current nearly century-old structure is still an active National Guard facility.
Bravo Troop, 1st Squadron, 172nd Calvary Regiment, 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain), with about 93 members, is based there, although only a small staff is stationed in the building on a regular basis.
STEERING COMMITTEE
Cooper said the steering committee working with the planners includes town Director of Facilities Paul Dansereau; Better Bennington Corp. board President Susan Plaisance, Assistant Town Manager and Planning Director Daniel Monks, Historical Commission Chairman Michael McDonough; Select Board member Gary Corey; Bennington Community Development Director Shannon Barsotti, Communications Coordinator Jonah Spivak and possibly others.
He said the BCRC is doing a site inventory and compiling a history narrative of the structure, and expects to conclude its work in March and issue a report on reuse options. The timeline will depend on the steering committee determining that the report addresses all the points the group wants to address.
“Their guidance about when to solicit broad public input is really important,” Cooper said.
The fact the study schedule is not a tight one should allow the steering committee to give input, ask questions about the BCRC’s draft findings and make suggestions about possible changes, he said.
The town “is not under urgent pressure to make a decision,” Cooper said, allowing the steering committee “to give things due consideration well ahead of time.”
Asked about uses the town has discussed in the past, Town Manager Stuart Hurd said it’s “still too early to speculate, but we have wondered about an improved public meeting space and public gathering space. Other uses need to be thought through.”
PRESENTATION
The goal is to prepare a presentation with “a lot of rich visuals so people can see that it looks like in there,” as the town considers reuse options, Cooper said.
The process will be designed to allow public comment or feedback, such as during a Select Board meeting or through submitted comments.
The brick armory, which was constructed in 1924 on a 0.8-acre parcel, has been eyed by the town for various uses over the years. The structure – located near the town office building on South Street -- has two floors and a full basement, with roughly 20,500 square feet of floor space. Its dimensions are 126 feet by 65 feet.
PUBLIC EVENTS
While the Guard has overseen extensive renovation and remediation work in the armory in recent years, the COVID-19 pandemic and the renovation work, along with deployment of Guard members to active duty, has curtailed non-military events in the space.
Some on the steering committee “haven’t ever been in that building,” Cooper said, while others “might have been there to a high school dance years ago.”
Because few besides Guard members have visited the armory, there should be “a lot of interest in this building that is right in the middle of our downtown,” Cooper said.
Select Board member Jim Carroll, who toured the building with another board member a couple of years ago, said, “I was totally impressed. When the military owns a piece of equipment they maintain it beyond what many municipalities can do.”
The recent renovation work included installation of an elevator, he said, and “there is a professional kitchen downstairs.”
The building also has maple flooring, a basketball court, locker room facilities, and a stage, Carroll said, which could lend itself to town recreation and entertainment activities. The building might also serve as an emergency shelter.
STAGED ENTERTAINMENT
Over the decades since the early 1920s, the armory has been the site of numerous dances, concerts and other performances.
Like many Guard armories constructed around the country shortly after World War I, the Bennington facility was not intended only for military uses, but also for community events, Cooper said.
He said that “was one of the really exciting things to uncover,” and planners were especially impressed by the history of professional dancers giving well-attended performances in Bennington during the 1930s -- some of which were destined for Broadway theaters in the fall.
Legendary choreographer Martha Graham was among those who participated in Bennington School of Dance at Bennington College summer productions, and New York Times dance critic John Martin attended some of the performances here.
The Times article, which appeared on Aug. 15, 1935, proclaimed “Vermont Dancers at Bennington – Martha Graham and Staff Give Program, ‘Panorama' at State Armory.” Martin wrote that the performance quickly sold out and a second night was scheduled.
He added, “Both nights were characterized by the excitement of a gala season, and the quiet little town itself took on an unfamiliar air of gayety with crowds of people in evening dress in its streets and its restaurants pack to the guards.”
Martin noted the bustling downtown Bennington shops, bolstered by visitors and others in town for dance performances at the armory.
Cooper said that bit of history struck him as “what every economic development planner is hoping to see in their downtowns” today – the impact of cultural and community events on local economies, which is now more and more understood as a key economic driver.
The armory also held boxing matches, rock bands for teen dances and a number of other events.
“It was such a rich history that it became clear to us as we were doing our work that we wanted to try to document that,” Cooper said, and “wanted to capture a lot of that spectrum of uses and that kind of energy.”
The town’s property swap agreement grew from a search of potential Bennington County sites for a new Guard facility in 2011-12, which included a tour of the former Green Mountain Race Track site and other parcels. The town-owned Bowen Road parcel was selected.
After several delays, in part caused by the Great Recession’s impact on the federal budget, funding for a new Readiness Center was released when Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy announced in 2021 that he had secured $17 million in the budget for the new facility, allowing the project to move forward.
The town DRB approved the project site plan in November, and bids for the work are expected to be sought in the spring.