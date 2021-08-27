BENNINGTON – The town has received new water sample test result that show no discharge violation occurred at the Bennington wastewater treatment plant on Wednesday.
Town Manager Stuart Hurd said a contaminated test sample, taken in the Walloomsac river where treated water from the Harrington Road plant is discharged, showed an extremely high e coli level of 2,400 parts per milliliter of water, prompting the chief operator to post a required alert notice with the state.
However, follow-up sampling found the e coli level was well within the plant’s permitted level, Hurd said.
Also as required, the town had posted yellow warning signs at access points on the Walloomsac warning of possible contamination. Those signs will be taken down, Hurd said.
“As a follow-up, we did a split sample, with some being sent to our commercial lab and the rest tested in house,” he said. “Those sample results came back today and are almost a perfect match. Both are within our limits. We have concluded that the sample which triggered the notice was contaminated, either in the sampling or in transit to the lab. There was no violation of our permit limits.”
Hurd also said it was estimated that more than one million gallons of water that had flowed through the plant might have been contaminated in light of the high e coli level, which turned out to be false.
He added that the incident did not involve an over-capacity flow event due to heavy rains, as reported Thursday, but involved possible contamination of about a million gallons among the approximately 4 million gallons that are treated at the plant daily – within its capacity of 5.1 million gallons per day.
When a wastewater plant has a discharge incident, the plant operators are required to send an alert notice to the state Department of Environmental Conservation’s Watershed Management Division.
The state website says alerts are submitted by treatment facilities for prompt public awareness of untreated discharges and their locations.