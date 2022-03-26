BENNINGTON – A draft proposal for the establishment of a civilian police review board will be considered on Monday by the Select Board.
The draft, which is posted in the Select Board meeting packet on the town website, was prepared by the board’s community policing working group and is based on recommendations in a citizen task force report and on subsequent comments received.
“This is a draft developed by the Community Policing working group following our March 14 Select Board meeting,” board Chairwoman Jeannie Jenkins said. “It reflects the Select Board consensus, utilizing the task force recommendations, public comments and comments from Town Counsel, BPD [Bennington Police Department], and other Town staff. It is a draft and not final.”
The board is close to a final vote on adopting a format for the proposed police department review board, with a goal of seating the first members by late spring.
The proposal the Select Board will review Monday during its 6 p.m. meeting is presented in the form of a resolution establishing a police review board.
It begins with the statement:
“The Bennington Select Board, through its authority, hereby establishes a Town Board to be known as the Community Policing Advisory Review Board (CPARB), to provide meaningful community involvement in safety, equity, and law enforcement decision-making.”
The resolution continues, “Through the creation of the CPARB, the Town of Bennington, its Police Department and the Select Board are committed to working with the entire community to ensure safety, accountability, transparency, and trust and to move Bennington toward achieving its vision of becoming ‘a welcoming, engaged, inclusive, and resilient community where everyone, regardless of identity, shares in our vitality and benefits from an outstanding quality of life.’”
RESOLUTON DETAILS
Among key provisions in the draft resolution are:
--- “The CPARB will consist of seven members from the community. Community is defined as a resident of the Town of Bennington, Old Bennington or North Bennington or someone who works or has demonstrated a significant (8 hours per week or more) commitment to volunteerism in Bennington.”
--- “In year one, three CPARB members will be appointed to hold (3) year terms and four members to hold (2) year terms. In year two, two members will be appointed to (3) year terms and two members will be appointed for (2) year terms. Beginning in year three, all terms will be for three years. No member may serve more than seven consecutive years on the board. Former members are eligible to apply after not serving for one year.”
According to the draft resolution, the review board will:
--- Provide an alternative, confidential entry portal where members of the public can enter complaints and/or compliments directed toward the Bennington Police Department.
--- Review required training for the BPD and outcomes and make recommendations on additional areas for training such as de-escalation, fair and impartial policing, verbal and non-verbal communication skills; inherent bias; and officer discretion.
--- Review existing collaborations with local organizations and agencies and make recommendations on ways to strengthen and develop additional working relationships between the BPD and the community.
--- Develop a database for analysis of anonymized compliments and complaints.
--- Provide an annual summary of data and trends relating to police policy and training; complaints and compliments; police/community collaborations, and CPARB education activities.
According to the draft resolution, “The CPARB shall be governed by the same general requirements as other Town Boards and Commissions regarding appointments, conduct, term requirement, Open Meeting Law, and Open Records Law.”
In addition, “The CPARB does not have the power or authority to investigate, review, or otherwise participate in matters involving specific police personnel or specific police-related incidents. The CPARB will not receive, or review complaints initiated against personnel of the police, nor play any role in civil or criminal litigation. The Bennington Select Board will retain the Town Review Board function as required by the Bennington Town Charter and Vermont statutes.”
The Select Board “has the authority to both appoint and remove members from the CPARB,” according to the resolution. “Members who are absent and inactive for three months in a row or, demonstrate a pattern of inactivity over a period of six months, or fail to meet the expectations in this resolution will be asked to reconsider their membership on the CPARB. At the discretion of the Select Board, any member may be removed from the CPARB.”
Regarding training for board members, they “must complete training authorized by the Bennington Police Department Chief prior to active participation on the CPARB. CPARB members shall take additional training over their term; not less than one additional training per year. Training costs will be borne by the Town of Bennington.”
Establishment of a standing police review board is one of the key recommendations in an ongoing community policing initiative, which also has included revision of Bennington Police Department policies and procedures.
Information on the process can be found on a community policing page on the town website.