HOOSICK FALLS N.Y. — With residents in the dark as to why Hoosick Falls Police Chief Robert Ashe was suspended with pay late last week, some community members are reacting to the news — or lack of it.
The suspension was announced by Hoosick Falls Mayor Robert Allen on Friday.
When reached by phone, Ashe sounded upbeat but kept his comments brief.
“Everything will be great,” said Ashe.
He referred all further questions to his lawyer, Brian Premo. The Banner reached out to the attorney Friday and Monday, but did not hear back.
Some residents of the village hope for more information.
“It’s not enough for us to really understand what happened,” said resident Margaret O’Connor Casey, 70. “You know, having been on the village board years ago, I do know that there are special rules about when a police officer is charged or is being investigated. So it doesn’t bother me that he’s suspended with pay, because I know that’s required.”
O’Connor served on the Village Board of Trustees from 2005 to 2008.
She felt the community should be cautious in jumping to any conclusions.
“Everyone in the United States is innocent until proven guilty,” she said. “One of the things that disturbs me is the people I talked to in town or read on Facebook, who are already convinced that he did something wrong, and should go to jail or lose his job.”
State police have only confirmed that there is an open investigation in Hoosick Falls — not that it involves Ashe.
O’Connor Casey, like others, would like to know more.
“I would like to know exactly what they think he did — if they even think he did anything,” said Casey.
Mike Milliron, owner of Iron Coffee Co. in town, agrees.
“I don’t really know exactly what happened,” he said. “So I don’t know if it’s valid. I mean, from the experience I’ve had with him, coming in here, it’s been great.”
But it’s not a pressing issue for everyone. “At church, nobody mentioned it, and today at the Historical Society, nobody really talked about it,” said Joyce Brewer, 56, director of the Hoosick Township Historical Society.
“I’ve had some dealings with him and it’s always been fine,” said Brewer, who interacted with him through Girl Scouts and other civic roles.