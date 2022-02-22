Christina Nolan, a Republican and former U.S. Attorney for Vermont, announced Tuesday that she will seek the U.S. Senate seat being vacated with the retirement of Vermont U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy at the end of his term.
Pomfret native Justin Tuthill, also a Republican, has launched a website around his candidacy for the Senate. A primary election will be held on Aug. 9.
U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, a Democrat, announced he will seek Leahy’s seat, as well.
Nolan said she would focus on reaching across the aisle to improve public safety by reducing crime, address the high costs of inflation and tackle the opioid crisis.
In a statement, she condemned what she called the gridlock and partisanship in Congress.
“Leaders in Washington of both parties have lost their way,” she said. “They are more interested in fighting with each other and beating the other party. It’s cynicism and gridlock.
“When we elect a new generation of leaders with a fresh perspective, new energy, people who have servants’ hearts, we can chart a new course where we start reaching across the aisle and treating each other the way Vermonters treat each other: like neighbors,” Nolan said.
If elected, Nolan, 42, would be the first woman Vermont has sent to the U.S. Senate. Three women, all Democrats, are seeking Welch's House seat.
A Burlington native, Nolan graduated from the University of Vermont in 2001 and from Boston College Law School three years later. She worked in the U.S. Attorney’s office from 2010-2021, serving first as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Criminal Division for nearly eight years, and then leading the office under the appointment of then-President Donald Trump as U.S. Attorney from November 2017 until March 2021.
She is currently a principal in the Burlington law firm Sheehey Furlong & Behm. According to her law firm’s website, Nolan focuses her practice on complex civil litigation, defense of government enforcement actions, false claims act defense and enforcement, white collar and serious felony criminal defense, and internal investigations.
In a campaign ad, Nolan said, "I'm running for Senate because we need leadership that will unify the country. We need leadership that will work across the aisle to make positive change for Vermonters and their families."
Republican Gov. Phil Scott said he would in all likelihood support Nolan in the race.
"I'm pleased to see her step up. She's a viable candidate. She has a wealth of experience and the right demeanor. It should be an interesting race.”
Scott noted he and Leahy, a Democrat, both supported Nolan's appointment as U.S. Attorney for Vermont. "I have no doubt I'll be supporting her.”
Scott said he has known both Nolan and Welch for "quite some time, and I have a lot of respect for both of them. I served with Congressman Welch when he was in the state Senate. But our philosophies are different. I'm supportive of Christina.”
He left the door open depending on the final slate of candidate in the Republican primary, saying, "I'm supportive of any candidate to step up to create a race. I think it's healthy for our democracy."
With regard to Nolan's platform or what about her she supports, "I think we'll find that out once the campaign really begins," Scott said.
"I like Christina's style. She brings a lot to the table. She's energetic, she's got a great background and she's well versed in a number of subjects,” he added. “I'm encouraged to see a candidate step up with her credentials."
Tuthill grew up in Pomfret and graduated from Norwich University in 2010. According to his campaign website, he moved abroad and received an M.A. in International Relations in 2012 from the University of Wroclaw in Poland, where he lived for several years. He said he has been employed in the food, education, airline and health care industries.
He noted what he called a youth “exodus” from Vermont, adding, “We see how uncompetitive, overregulated and over taxed the state has become and the trend is only continuing.”
Tuthill said Congress has become “over represented by aging, millionaire lawyers. Let's wean Vermont and America from our addiction to career politicians.”