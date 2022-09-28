MANCHESTER — A forum featuring Republican candidates for congressional, legislative and statewide offices is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 6 at Manchester Community Library.
The forum, open to the public, will be moderated by Brian Vogel and will include candidates Gerald Malloy (U.S. Senate), Ericka Redic (U.S. House), Joe Benning (lieutenant governor), Michael Tagliavia (attorney general), Rick Morton (auditor), H. Brooke Paige (treasurer and secretary of state), Joseph Gervais (Bennington-4 District) and Bill Gaiotti (Bennington-Rutland District).
The forum will be filmed by Greater Northshire Access Television for later telecast.