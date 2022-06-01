BENNINGTON — A Manchester man with nine previous felony convictions was sentenced Wednesday to 6 to 13 years behind bars after pleading guilty to throwing a glass bong at an 11-month-old who threw milk at him, causing severe eye injuries when the bong exploded into shards of glass, requiring multiple surgeries for the baby.
Merlin J. Merrow, 36, charged as a habitual offender, pleaded guilty to aggravated domestic assault and obstruction of justice for tampering with a witness to the incident by trying to influence their testimony while he was held in prison.
During a sentencing hearing at the Bennington Superior Court in front of Judge Cortland Corsones, Merrow pleaded with the judge for leniency in his sentencing, taking responsibility for the incident while hinting that it was all an unintended accident.
“I want to start out by saying I own what happened wholeheartedly, your honor,” Merrow said in his statement over video link from the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland, where he has been housed since being arrested last May. “I never meant to hurt anyone. I’m not a violent person. I grew up in a very violent household and was a victim of domestic violence myself, so I know what it’s like to be a victim.
“It was unintentional and accidental. I did hurt (the) baby. I feel remorse and sorrow. I love my family with all my heart. I know I need services. All of my services were stripped from me. I struggle with ADHD and PTSD, anxiety, and substance abuse. That’s what led up to that day. During COVID, I was forced into the house with the kid. We were teachers, parents, chefs, we were everything, and I couldn’t handle the stress, and that’s what happens.
“I’m not a violent man,” Merrow went on to say. “I reacted wrongly in a knee-jerk reaction. I would never strike or intentionally hurt (a) baby. She is my world. I need to be out in order to get the services I need. We’ve been locked down in our cells … I know what I need, and it’s out there. I’m begging for the chance to get back out to society and get the services that I needed to be a successful person.”
While allowing that the defendant was remorseful, in his ruling Corsones nevertheless sentenced Merrow to a lengthy prison sentence.
“The risk of recidivism for the defendant is high in this case. The defendant had pleaded guilty to two felonies. The aggravated domestic assault is particularly concerning in that it involves violence against a defenseless 1-year-old, reckless violence, resulting in very serious injuries to the child,” he ruled. Corsones went on to describe the obstruction circumstances of Merrow reaching out to the mother of the child from prison to influence her testimony.
“The defendant has been in these (therapy) programs before, which did not prevent his new crimes,” said Corsones. He then went on to read some of the pre-sentencing report, highlighting the many programs and leniency that the defendant has received in the past.
“I state this simply to inform you that the defendant had the opportunity to engage in all of these wrap-around services provided. He did engage in them, but that did not prevent him from committing this current serious crime against a one-year-old child. The court determines that a significant incarcerative sentence is warranted.”
On Sunday, May 16, 2021, police arrived at 187 Bonnett Street in Manchester to find an 11-month-old with severe lacerations and an injury to the mother due to a bottle (bong) being thrown at them. The child was transported to the University of Vermont for plastic surgery on the left eye and other injuries. The mother had lacerations to her arm and upper leg. Police contacted the state Department of Children and Families after the incident. Merrow was taken into custody later that day. It should be noted that Merrow was on parole from a previous felony burglary at the time of the incident, just three months after his release.
The maximum sentence Merrow was facing was a life sentence as a habitual offender. He also faced a five year maximum sentence in the obstruction charge. Prosecutors pushed for a sentence of 5-to-13 years to run consecutive with his current sentence on the burglary charges. Corsone instead ruled that a sentence of 6 to 13 years and 4 to 5 for the obstruction count, concurrent with his ongoing sentence, meaning both sentences will run together. This allows the minimum time Merrow will serve to be extended by six more years, to May of 2027, before he is eligible to be released. His new maximum will not be until sometime in 2034.
As part of the plea deal, five counts of violations of conditions of release relating to this incident were dismissed.
Defense lawyer Thomas Enzor suggested in his sentencing argument that punitive reasons for a long sentence weren’t in the interest of justice, that Merrow wasn’t a violent person, that he needed help, and suggested that Corsones sentence Merrow to a concurrent 1-to-8 year sentence, but that he suspend the sentence, allowing Merrow to walk free so that he could receive the help he desires. Corsones did not agree.
Merrow could be seen on video bowing his head and crying after receiving the new sentence. Then he was led out to start his incarceration.
Corsones revealed that the toddler had made a full recovery from the injuries.