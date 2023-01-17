MANCHESTER — A bill proposed by state Rep. Seth Bongartz seeks to encourage new housing starts by limiting policies that have discouraged the construction of multi-family housing.
The changes are needed because current zoning policies have discouraged the development of housing in downtown areas, The Manchester Democrat said in a memo explaining the bill’s aims.
The proposed changes “would help reduce the impacts of exclusionary zoning, which is zoning that ends up keeping people, particularly low- and middle- income people and people of color, out of many communities,” Bongartz said in the memo.
Among the changes proposed is a requirement that multi-family dwellings and accessory dwelling units — also known as “in-law apartments” — be allowed in any residential zoning district. It would further require multi-family homes with up to four units be allowed in any district that is served by municipal water and sewer systems.
“This bill seeks to promote housing equity by making it easier to build low and moderate income housing in and around town centers so that all Vermonters can have access to walkability, services and vibrant downtowns,’ Bongartz said in the memo.
“The state’s unprecedented investment in affordable and middle- income housing will go further, faster, strengthen the vitality of communities and make the right housing choices available to all incomes, if we enable home building in locations with development-enabling infrastructure,” he said.
As of Tuesday morning the bill had yet to be introduced in the House or referred to committee. According to a Legislative source it’s likely to first be referred to the Environment and Energy Committee, where Bongartz is the ranking member., as it focuses on land use policy.
Fellow Manchester Democrat Rep. Kathleen James, the ranking member of the General and Housing Committee, said she and Bongartz heard loud and clear from constituents last fall that housing is their top concern.
“We listened, and along with our colleagues in the Legislature, will be doing all we can this session to make sure we continue to make progress on housing — progress that’s absolutely vital to our residents, to our communities, to our economy and to the present and future prosperity of Vermont,” James said.
”Seth and I are also committed to working on this issue locally. As we know, housing must be supported not only by the Legislature and state agencies, but by local leadership, too,” she added.
Bongartz said he developed the bill in collaboration with Regional Planning Commissions, municipal planners, affordable housing agencies, the Vermont Housing Finance Agency, the Department of Housing and Community Development, the Natural Resources Board and the Vermont Natural Resources Council.
“The bill went through draft after draft after draft with discussion, sometimes disagreement and, ultimately, section by section and final product consensus,” he said.
According to Bongartz, the Housing Finance Agency estimates that given current trends, Vermont needs 40,000 new housing units by 2030. To meet that goal would require building between 5,000 and 6,500 primary residences per year. To date Vermont has seen about 2,700 houses built per year, many of them seasonal or vacation homes.
The houses that are built here are often in farmland and forests rather than in downtowns where there’s ready access to businesses and services, Bongartz said. “And, to the extent housing is built in downtowns, it is too often out of reach for lower and even middle-income Vermonters because of low density requirements, excess parking requirements, etc.
In addition to mandating in-law apartments and multi-family buildings as approved residential uses, the bill would require density standards “that allow five or more dwelling units per acre for allowed residential uses,” and that such standards cannot be more restrictive than those for single-family residences.
It would also allow affordable and mixed-use construction in towns with water and sewer service to “exceed building height limitations by one additional habitable floor beyond the maximum height , and exceed residential density limitations by 40 percent, as long as the structure complies with fire and building safety codes.
Janet Hurley, who recently joined the BCRC as a senior planner after years as Manchester’s Director of Planning and Zoning, sees areas in the bill where agreement might come easily — and areas where disagreement seems more likely.
“For someone who understands the crisis that we have, it may seem reasonable. But there could be a lot of opposition to some of those measures.”
Hurley said the proposal allowing for added building height might prove problematic to some. She noted that Manchester’s provision allowing additional height in certain zoning districts stipulated how many feet tall the buildings could be and called for the top floor to be set back. The proposal would add an additional story, but is silent on footage, design and other factors. “That’s the hardest one for me,” she said.
Hurley also questioned whether the $500,000 proposed for implementation in the bill is enough.
“As I’m learning in this new position, when you start tweaking bylaws you really get into the weeds .. things take a lot longer than you expect,” Hurley said. “I don’t know if $500,00 is enough money.”