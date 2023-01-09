BENNINGTON — Jim Carroll is back in the Vermont Legislature, back on the same House committee and, in fact, back in the same seat he occupied prior to losing his bid for reelection in 2020.
“It feels great,” Carroll said this week. “You know, I made a vow to myself that I was going to do whatever it took to get back up there. I worked my butt off — made phone calls, going door-to-door ...”
The Bennington Democrat assured his return on Nov. 8, when he out-polled Rep. Michael Nigro, a fellow Bennington Democrat who had ousted Carroll in 2020.
Nigro had finished 75 votes ahead of Carroll in 2020, while Carroll received 137 more votes than Nigro this year.
The Bennington district includes two House seats, but, as in previous elections, Republican Mary Morrissey was the top vote-getter and easily won reelection.
Asked if he thought running in the new Bennington-5 House district — redrawn from the old Bennington-2-2 district and now including part of Pownal – helped or hurt his campaign, Carroll said, “It definitely didn’t hurt.”
The Bennington-2-2 District that Carroll was elected to in 2018 was reconfigured because of legislative reapportionment last year to reflect the 2020 federal census figures, and now includes a swath down the western side of Pownal.
Carroll said one of his priorities this term is to attend a Pownal Select Board meeting and consult with town officials about ongoing issues. But he noted that attending Pownal board meetings on Thursday during the legislative session might prove difficult, as he is typically in Montpelier when the Select Board meets.
Carroll, 61, also has served on the Bennington Select Board since 2012, but that board meets on Mondays, when the Legislature is typically not in session.
SAME SEAT
Carroll said he asked for and received the same seat in House chambers — No. 14 — that he’d occupied from 2018-20, and he was appointed by Speaker Jill Krowinski to his old House committee — Commerce and Economic Development.
When the speaker took the first roll call, she asked members to answer “present” or “here,” Carroll said, but “when it came for her to call my name, I said, ‘I am back.’”
PRIORITIES
Among his priorities, Carroll said, is to focus on the need for additional housing in many areas of Vermont, including Bennington.
He said Gov. Phil Scott’s emphasis on funding to address that need in his inaugural address was welcome. Carroll said he has been aware of the large number of jobs that often can’t be filled, because job seekers are unable to find suitable or affordable housing.
“One thing I learned is that the lack of housing is one of the greatest detriments to expanding the Vermont economy,” he said. “We have plenty of jobs.”
A significant factor in expanding housing options, Carroll added, is the need for a review of the development planning process related to Act 250.
“Act 250 still stymies a lot of growth because of the rules,” he said. “So it’s going to be a big lift, but fortunately the housing issue is going to come before the Commerce Committee, and I am all ears because there are lots of ideas to do that.”
LAWSUIT LEGISLATION
He also said he’s proposing legislation to curtail numerous frivolous lawsuits being filed by advocates or others who often are indigent, and therefore can avoid filing fees or other expenses in suing municipalities or individuals.
Carroll said Bennington and a number of other Vermont towns have been forced to spend thousands on legal fees to fight suits that are eventually dismissed by the court.
Carroll said he has spoken to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Martin Lalonde, of South Burlington, who expressed support, and will consult with legislative counsel to develop details of the proposed bill.
Among the ideas, he said, are to limit the number of suits that can be filed without paying fees or hiring an attorney, and to provide some penalty when an indigent plaintiff in a frivolous suit repeatedly has suits dismissed.