BENNINGTON — With all 16 district towns reporting election results, James Gulley is the unofficial winner in the race for Bennington sheriff.
Gulley, a Democrat who won the party primary in August, took an early and significant lead on election night in the three-way race for sheriff, and by Wednesday morning was the clear winner.
Seeking to replace outgoing Sheriff Chad Schmidt were Republican Joel Howard, of Pownal, independent Beau Alexander, of Shaftsbury, and Gulley, of Bennington. As of Wednesday morning, Gulley had 8,465 votes, according to the Secretary of State's website, to 5,560 for Howard, and 1,226 for Alexander.
"As I await the official results from the Vermont Secretary of State, I would like to thank all of you who supported my candidacy for sheriff," Gulley said earlier. "I look forward to receiving the official results and serving you as the next sheriff of Bennington County."
For Gulley and Alexander, the 2020 race is their second bid for the office. They finished second and third respectively to Schmidt in the November 2020 election. Howard, a lieutenant in the county Sheriff’s Department, was making his first bid for the top spot.
BENNINGTON-1
In one of the tightest races which might move into a recount, incumbent Rep. Nelson Brownell, D-Pownal, was leading Republican challenger Bruce Busa, of Readsboro, Wednesday by a scant 14 votes, 953 to 939 in the Bennington-1 district.
Busa reportedly has contacted town clerks in the House district to inquire about a recount, but he could not be reached Wednesday for confirmation.
Brownell said he was not surprised by Busa’s showing.
“He campaigned heavily," he said. "The Republican Party sent out emails all over."
The incumbent said he has not heard whether Busa had formally asked for a recount but added, "That is his right."
Brownell said he was pleased with the overall level of voting.
“I think everybody came out and voted; not just Democrats and Republicans — everybody came out," he said. "I was glad to see the turnout. That’s what the whole thing is about; getting people to turn out ... I appreciated it and thank them all for voting.”
Bennington-1 is also a newly created district, which lost some voters to Bennington-5 but now includes Woodford, Readsboro, Stamford and Searsburg, the last three of which were added during reapportionment.
BENNINGTON-5
In the closely watched three-way rematch in the Bennington-5 House district, incumbent Reps. Mary Morrissey, a Republican, held on to her legislative seat, but Democrat Michael Nigro lost to challenger and former Rep. Jim Carroll. Carroll, who serves on the Select Board, finished third in the race for the district’s two seats in 2020.
The totals on the state website, with all sections of the district reporting, showed Morrissey with 1,859 votes to 1,427 for Carroll and 1,226 for Nigro.
Following reapportionment of districts this year to reflect changes in the 2020 federal census, Bennington-5 became a new district that also includes a section of northeast Pownal.
“I’m very happy to return to Montpelier,” Carroll said Tuesday night. “I’ve worked very hard for Bennington and my constituents, and every day I brought Bennington with me to Montpelier. And I’ll continue to do that.”
"It was a close race two years ago, and I expected it to be a close race again, so I am certainly disappointed but I am not surprised, not shocked," Nigro said Wednesday. "I certainly wish Mary and Jim well, obviously two longtime public servants. I am confident that Bennington will be in good hands."
"You know, I am grateful and humbled by the support of this community over the years," Morrissey said. "The community has reached out to me and has supported me. I’ve tried very hard to represent our community ... I think the understanding with my constituents is that I would always work very hard for them. I will continue to work hard and they can always contact me for help to work through issues.”
BENNINGTON-3
In the Bennington-3 District, including Shaftsbury, part of Sunderland and Glastenbury, incumbent Democrat Rep. David Durfee defeated Republican Victor Harwood Jr. in a rematch of the 2020 race. Both live in Shaftsbury.
Durfee held a significant lead coming out of Shaftsbury and received 1,179 votes districtwide to 731 for Harwood, according to results posted late Tuesday on the state website.
“I spent a lot of time going door-to-door over the past six weeks, listening to voters," Durfee said, "and I think that was helpful for me to connect with some of the new residents, and new voters as well."
He will be serving his third term in the Legislature.
“I think we had a civil campaign all around, that focused on the issues,” Durfee said, adding that some voters at the polls commented on that.”
“The people have spoken,” Harwood said, “and I can accept that.”
He said he also aimed to keep the conversations with Durfee focused on the issues.
“I’m not surprised,” Harwood said. “You give it a shot. I guess one of the things about the Republican Party is that there were so many races with no Republicans running. I wish people would step up, and you know I feel good for myself because I did.”
Reps. Timothy Corcoran II and Dane Whitman, both Bennington Democrats, are unopposed for reelection in the Bennington-2 District.
In another county race, attorney Lon McClintock, of Shaftsbury, was unopposed in seeking to replace Probate Judge D. Justine Scanlon, who did not seek reelection.
BALLOT QUESTIONS
Outside the firehouse on River Street, Bennington voter John Getchell was one of those who said the proposed state constitutional changes establishing a right to personal reproductive autonomy for women and specifically prohibiting slavery and indentured servitude provided motivation to vote.
Both passed in Bennington by significant margins.
Of the contested races, Getchell said, “It all seems pretty straightforward to me, here in the state of Vermont. I mean, I think the outcome of this election cycle altogether is likely going to be a [expletive]-show. I’m firmly liberal-progressive in my politics, and as they say, the party in power with the presidency tends to lose seats in Congress. The nature of the beast.”
He added, “It concerns me that a lot of people don’t understand that it is important to vote. A lot of young people don’t find any value in it, and they feel completely disenfranchised.”