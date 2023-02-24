WASHINGTON — Rep. Becca Balint, D-Vt., has joined the Congressional Gun Violence Prevention Task Force in the 118th Congress. The task force is chaired by Rep. Mike Thompson of California and includes 169 members.
“It’s easy to feel hopeless and desensitized. But we can end gun violence. We can create a safer world for our children. And that begins with common sense gun safety measures. I helped pass Vermont’s first gun safety laws and I will continue to fight to end gun violence. I’m proud to join the Gun Violence Prevention Task Force and take action to keep our communities safe. I look forward to working alongside anyone who is willing to act to save lives,” said Balint in a release.
“Gun violence must be a top priority for this Congress, and essential to this effort is the involvement of the new leaders in Congress. I am thrilled to have Congresswoman Becca Balint join the Gun Violence Prevention Task Force,” said Thompson. “Becca will be a great addition to the Task Force and will help us champion the commonsense gun violence prevention measures that will help save lives and protect our communities.”
Formed in the aftermath of Sandy Hook, the Gun Violence Prevention Task Force is a group of 169 Democratic lawmakers working to find common-sense solutions to reduce gun violence in the United States, according to the release. The Gun Violence Prevention Task Force played a leadership role in securing passage of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, higher funding to run the background checks program and research gun violence, and programs to break the cycle of violence.