WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Becca Balint, D-Vt., joined Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., and Rep. Eric Sorensen, D-Ill., in introducing a resolution to expel Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., from Congress. This resolution would force the full House to vote on the resolution to expel, potentially leading to the expulsion of Santos, Balint's office said this week.
“Democracies don’t die overnight; they erode slowly as we degrade our ethical standards and turn away from our values. The Republican party’s defense of this proven liar who’s been indicted on 13 criminal charges is sign of the deteriorating health of our government. Americans want to have faith in our democracy, but with trust in government at an all-time low it’s critical we take action to restore that trust. Today, we’re calling on Members of conscience to stand up for truth and finally expel George Santos,” said Balint in a release.
In December of 2022, a New York Times' report uncovered that Santos lied about his qualifications and finances. In May of 2023, Santos was charged with 13 federal charges: seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds, and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives. Santos has also falsely claimed to have lost four employees in the 2016 Pulse Nightclub shooting and his mother to 9/11. Santos also lied about his faith and his family’s connection to the Holocaust.
The resolution will require a two-thirds vote of the House to expel Santos.