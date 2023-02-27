BENNINGTON — A Bennington judge slapped a local tenant with over a $16,000 judgment after the man failed to appear for a lawsuit claiming he allowed drug activity inside his Main Street apartment.
Peter Aleksonis, 57, and his landlord, Astrum LLC, were named last September in an unprecedented lawsuit brought by Bennington County prosecutors. State’s Attorney Erica Marthage and her team filed a civil suit against the owner of the downtown property known for drug activity and the renter of one of the apartments. One goal of the suit is to rid Bennington of trafficking sites.
Prosecutors claimed that Aleksonis and Astrum allowed the property at 546 Main St. in Bennington to become a “common nuisance” over several months.
Aleksonis was fined $75 for each day he didn’t answer charges, totaling $16,735.
“The aim is to hold landlords and tenants responsible for what happens at their properties,” Marthage said at the time of the filing. “For too long, landlords have turned a blind eye to what is happening in their rental units.”
The statute that Marthage’s office is using, the state’s Common Nuisance law, allows a municipality to sue an entity, such as a corporate landlord or a renter, for monetary damages when defendants allow for continued “open and notorious drug use and trafficking,” among other nuisances, at a property.
Pursuing the unprecedented legal remedy — for out-of-town and corporate landlords who ignore their properties while collecting rent on sometimes multiple units (many paid by public funds through low-income assistance) and the renters themselves — has never been tested in a court of law in Vermont.
Astrum lawyers filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit last October, claiming the allegations against Astrum were insufficient in that the complaint failed to demonstrate that Astrum had any prior knowledge of the alleged drug activity or of any “events” surrounding the property or Aleksonis’ apartment. They said when they did become aware of the activity, they took measures to rectify the situation.
The judge in the case, John Valente, denied that motion but also dismissed a proposed preliminary injunction presented by the state that would have forced Astrum to cease maintenance of the property immediately and at all other properties owned in Bennington County until they ensure that there are no further common nuisances. Further, the injunction would have forced Astrum to set up surveillance cameras, with all recordings provided to law enforcement upon request; allowed Astrum to ensure compliance by inspecting all units; and held Astrum liable for the costs and expenses of all future law enforcement responses to the defendant’s properties.
“We are at the beginning of this lawsuit, not the end,” said lead prosecutor Jared Bianchi after the monetary judgment was ordered against Aleksonis. “Despite the judge not interpreting the statute the same as our office did and the denial of our injunction, this will go forward.”
The residential building at 546 Main St. was the scene of a dramatic daytime police raid in early July last year, which netted seven drug-related arrests, including Aleksonis, who rents apartment 546A. The building sits less than a block away from most of the retail shops and restaurants lining Bennington’s Main Street. It has been the scene of numerous incidents involving drugs, violence and the ensuing Bennington Police Department responses.
The statute, according to Bianchi, states that a building that has ongoing drug activity can be considered a “common nuisance,” allowing a municipality to take measures, including suing landlords and tenants, until the situation is rectified. In his denial of the injunction, Valente stated there had to be some “knowing” aspect of what was going on. The landlord in this case, Michael Harte, owner of Astrum, testified that he did not know what was going on at the apartment until much later, taking measures to control the situation when he became aware of what was happening.
“As far as my client is concerned,” Harte's attorney, Timothy Fair, told the Banner, “we’re a little confused about why he (Michael Harte) is here. He does not live in the state of Vermont. As soon as he heard illegal activity at the property, he retained me to begin eviction proceedings against Mr. Aleksonis, which began in July. My client moved to remedy this situation immediately upon learning. Our position is that we took every reasonable step immediately upon hearing about the incident.”
Bianchi told the Banner that the State's Attorney's Office has developed an official notice that it can use to alert landlords and owners of drug-related problems at their buildings, avoiding any claims of ignorance going forward.
“This is a resource that is available statewide,” Bianchi said. “This is something we will use from here on to alert landlords of what’s going on.”
Bianchi admits that the unprecedented lawsuit has challenges, but that filing it has already paid dividends for the community in holding landlords and tenants accountable.
“We’ve already received numerous phone calls and emails from landlords and owners after this came out, stating that they don’t want to have similar issues like what happened at 546 Main Street, that they have concerns about their properties and want to address them proactively," he said.
According to Bianchi, it’s all about making the community safer.
“The end goal here is to make sure that property owners in Bennington treat this the same as they do all of their other responsibilities, making sure their properties are safe, habitable, and not a danger to the people who live there and to the community. We feel this goes a long way in addressing that.”